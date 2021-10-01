World Vegetarian Day: This Parmesan Polenta and Roasted Jackfruit recipe is a delicious plant-based alternative to meat

Hilton Chennai and Wakao Foods have collaborated on a unique festival with a focus on plant-based alternatives. Centred around the humble jackfruit, chef Mothi Krishnan tells us to look out for dishes like a Kathal Biryani, a Jack Burger Patty and even a Magnum with a jackfruit infusion. On World Vegetarian Day (October 1)We asked him to share a recipe that you could prep at home and he shared the step by step to this delicious Parmesan Polenta. Get your aprons ready, and of course your jackfruit!

Chef Mothi Krishnan

Parmesan Polenta and Roasted Jackfruit

Ingredients

For roasted jackfruit

Wakao Jackfruit 125 gms | Onions 25 gms | Garlic 10 gms | Ginger 10 gms | Chili 5 gms | Spring onion 10 gms | Thyme 2 gms | Brown sugar 5 gms | Cinnamon 2 gms | Nutmeg 2 gms | Olive oil 10 gms | Champagne vinegar 3 gms

For romesco sauce

Tomato 1000 gms | Onion 300 gms | Garlic 20 gms | Paprika 10 gms | Bread 50 gms |

Olive oil 40 ml | Red wine vinegar 15 ml |

Almond flakes 10 gms | Hazelnut 10 gms

For parmesan polenta

Polenta 50 gms | Parmesan 25 gms | Salt 5gms

Method

■ Fry almonds, garlic and hazelnuts to a golden brown and then blend all the ingredients listed under ‘for romesco’ till smooth. Cool and reserve.



■ In a saucepan, add water and salt and bring to a boil. Whisk in the polenta ensuring no lumps. Reduce heat to low and simmer, whisking often, until polenta starts to thicken and then cover and cook slowly till grains are tender. Stir in butter, salt and parmesan to finish.



■ Make a marinade for the jackfruit and marinate it for 20 minutes. Roast at 160°C for 12 minutes. Glaze with the vegan demi-glace before plating.



■ Plate with romesco sauce and the roasted jackfruit. Garnish with parmesan, parsley and some almond flakes.



At Vasco’s, Hilton Chennai. On till November 10.

