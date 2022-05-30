Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay in Puducherry offers a sumptuous Sunday brunch spread

A Sunday spent at the recently launched Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay found us enjoying the tastefully decorated property in Puducherry along the backwaters of the Ariyankuppam lagoon (near Eden beach), with a chilled, fruity watermelon juice in hand. We headed to the generous brunch set up by Bay Bistro that included live stations for grills, where we were greeted with cute fedoras to beat the heat.

Expect a new menu every week with a view of the shore, which was dotted with cabanas, tables and chairs this time — all in white — making for a pretty picture as we took in the glorious view of the backwaters. With Chennai-based singer Lavita Lobo crooning popular covers in the background, it was decided we were going to be lingering here for a while!

We started off with the Peshawari Khatte Aloo, Kanndhari Machi Tikka, and Sirhindi Murgh Tehri Seekh from their tandoor. As we devoured the spicy and flavoursome chicken seekh — which was accompanied by an addictive beetroot dip that was fresh, tangy and creamy — executive chef Sivakumar caught up with us and said, “The entire menu, which took us three to six months to curate, is a combination of French and Tamil cuisine. We use local spices along with exotic ones like rosemary and thyme.”

Interiors of the Bay Bistro at Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay in Puducherry

Also read: This brand new property in Puducherry is an absolute undiscovered paradise!

Multani Paneer Soole

Our favourite was the Multani Paneer Soole. Grilled to perfection, these tender chunks of soft and fresh cottage cheese were impeccably spiced, making us go for a second round. Before we could move on to the main course, magician Karthick appeared at our table with some baffling tricks. Suffice to say he could literally read our minds!

Bringing us back to reality was the Jahangiri Murgh Biryani, which was flawlessly seasoned with the right blend of spices that had seeped into each grain of basmati rice, while the chicken was tender and juicy. The Gosht Taar Khorma took us by surprise as it had all the delightful homely flavours that could have come straight out of our mother’s kitchen.

Sirhindi Murgh Tehri Seekh with a beetroot dip

We went on to try the modest-looking Rampuri Bhindi, which turned out to be an epic flavour bomb. Tangy, sour, and spicy with just a hint of sweetness that elevated the dish’s flavour profile to a whole other level, this creamy vegetable kadai gravy had florets of cauliflower, lady’s finger and beans.

Soon, the rows of absolutely distracting desserts and pastries were calling out to us. The list included French Macaroons, Blueberry Chia Seed Pudding and tarts with an orange filling. The winner, however, was the Chocolate Mousse, which was sheer bliss with its creamy, airy texture. The thin slice of chocolate cake at the bottom balanced out the richness of the mousse — making it a perfect ending to a scrumptious brunch.

Also read: Indulge 14th anniversary special: Cafe Le Pondichery serves indulgent and healthy desserts, alongside wild forest brews

Meal for two (without alcohol) at INR 3,000.

praveena@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PraveeParthiban