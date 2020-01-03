To usher in the new decade, Loft in Jubilee Hills has introduced scrumptious pizzas, sliders and wholesome bowls to their revamped menu. With the last one, they have ensured that even vegans can order something delicious when they eat here.

Brownie Shake

The makhni twist

“This year, we have tried to innovate our pizzas and burgers — the Italian fare that keeps getting people back here,” says Kiran Kumar Banoth, restaurant manager, making a case for the Tandoori Bhuna Murgh Pizza Sourdough, which we try to begin with. We love how the molten mozzarella used is just the right amount — neither too much, nor too little! The makhni sauce adds an unexpected twist, and we steer clear of the chilli flakes and oregano, as every bite is flavourful in itself. The thin crust is made from soft in-house sourdough.

Tandoori Bhuna Murgh Pizza Sourdough

“We would like to believe that we have carved a niche for ourselves when it comes to artisanal bread, so they thought it was time to ditch the traditional pizza dough for it,” informs Kiran. The makhni sauce and shredded chicken make for great additions to the pizza. It is best paired with the Cool Blue Lemonade. Post that, it was time for us to sip on the Brownie Shake and when we see it, we are taken aback just by the enormous amount of frothy cream with two brownies on top. It is perfect for those who enjoy a chocolate overload. We preferred sticking to our lemonade itself — fizzy and perfect.

Cool Blue Lemonade

Vegan varieties

The Tabbouleh ’N’ Falafel Slider — plated in a rustic wooden tray comes accompanied with a dip, chips and freshly chopped salad. This slider — inspired from the Levantine cuisine — with falafel patties and a generous amount of hummus was a mouthful of freshness. It can be paired with the Berry Blast Smoothie, which has a subtly tangy aftertaste but isn’t overwhelming. What one also notices is the filling bowls in the menu. We tried the Vegan Buddha Bowl, an all-vegetarian quinoa bowl with tofu tossed in sesame soya sauce, loaded with carrots, broccoli, spinach and gut-friendly kimchi. We think we could make a meal out of this, with a freshly brewed cappuccino.



Price for two: Rs 900.

Photos: S Senbagapandiyan