Hard Rock Cafe has always dished out burgers and sliders that are top-notch. However, with their revamped menu they have introduced a whole lot of experimental options too. Do you fancy sliders with patties that are laced with single malt? You got it! We were served the Whiskey Bacon Jam Sliders, that had a melt-in-your-mouth patty laced with Jack Daniel’s Whisky. You must try it with their Pineapple Lemonade. This refreshing drink with just the subtle hint of sweetness has grilled pieces of pineapple. The slices are grilled to enhance flavours.

Amritsari Fish

Fish and fries

We learn that after several months of trials and meetings organised for the corporate chefs, Hard Rock Cafe undertook what they claim is the biggest menu innovation in the history of the establishment. So what it now has is a section for fusion appetisers. As we tap our feet to Michael Jackson’s Bad playing in the background, we notice the Amritsari Fish arrive on our table. It is your fish and chips with a desi twist. Served with freshly made mint mayo dip and coleslaw, this dish also comes with a rather large portion of their signature masala fries. The hot and crisp outer layer coated with gram flour gives way to the well-seasoned and spicy fish, cooked quite well. We suggest you keep the coleslaw aside and just try it with the mayo dip. We like the fries too, sprinkled with a generous dose of pepper.

Grilled Pineapple Lemonade



Bites from Bangkok

However, all the pepper and chilly had us reaching for their Vanilla milkshake with dollops of chocolate sauce. What comes next wins us over in an instant! The dish goes by the name, One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp, and is inspired by Thai spices and ingredients. The stir-fried shrimp tossed in cream and green onions is coated with fragrant orange chilli oil thereby lending an unexpected sweetness. The sesame seeds are quite the welcome addition as it adds a hint of crunch.

One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp

We like this appetiser more than the Amritsari Fish as all the flavours are so well-balanced. Finally, we wrapped up the meal with their French Beet Side Salad. Wholesome and chilled red beets are served with fresh orange slices topped with mixed greens. The squeeze of lemon and herb vinaigrette add a citrusy aftertaste, perfect after a hot day out in the summers. We don’t mind the lavish amounts of cheese either!



