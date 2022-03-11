Chennai-based restobar, The Velveteen Rabbit, reopens with a gorgeous fresh look and a new menu to boot

Short of pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Ashish Thadani had a pleasant surprise in store for us when he invited u s t o b r u n ch re c e n t ly. Founder of the restobar The Velveteen Rabbit (TVR), Ashish who is the director at Absolute, (the firm behind TVR and Cicolo Café) could have very well said ta-da as he opened the doors of one of Chennai’s hippest night clubs. We beheld a complete makeover from the previous palette and décor at the 60-seater TVR, now done up in elegant hushed pink prints, a sprawling community table and gorgeous natural light pouring in from the windows bringing in a charming fresh vibe to the recently re-opened resto-bar. “We wanted to expand our repertoire — to becoming a brunch destination along with offering fusion eats, artisanal cocktails and a beautiful space to unwind in the evenings,” shares Ashish as we perch on a high chair along their community table and sip on a delightful summery Watermelon Chilli Collins that has a hit of heat that goes well with the gin base. The sweet potato fries that turn up at the table accompanied with half a dozen dips keeps us occupied happily. The Miso Mayo dip has us intrigued even as the Wasabi Mayo is our favourite. Do note that the popular Peanut Masala from the old menu has been retained due to popular demand, even as the all-new pani puris stuffed with paneer has our attention!

Paneer Makhani Golgappa at TVR

Bread in captivity

Meanwhile, the Cheese Toast is made with Ciabatta bread and the crunch of the crust topped with gooey cheese makes it delectable. The Bruschetta Platter has eclectic choices where the juicy confit cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinegar topping is a close second to the sweetish Fig, Cream Cheese, Walnut and Honey topping. The Farm Fresh Veggie Pizza has a mix of colourful peppers and broccoli, and we paired it with a non-alcoholic Ginger Ninja, a refreshing thirst quencher. The Charcoal Bao with fish tempura stuffing is soft as a cloud as we wash it down with a beer based sangria, called the Shandia.

Watermelon Chilli Collins at TVR

Meat and greet

The Chukundar Murgh is a succulent version of chicken tikkas and promises to be a fast mover, while seafood lovers will g ravitate towards the well endowed and delicious Jumbo Prawns with lemon Butter Sauce. We sip on the extra sweet Baby Doll that has cranberry and raspberry juice along with vodka and works as an amuse-bouche, paving the palate for the robust flavoured Shikampuri kebabs. Stuffed with hung curd, the mince meat is filling and spicy. For mains, we try the homely and comforting Japanese curry with sticky rice and batter fried chicken.

Nawabi Shikampuri Kebabs at TVR

Sweet somethings

We end with the luscious Bailey’s Cheesecake that is glazed with chocolate. The Tiramisu is an easy favourite — creamy with a noticeable caffeine fix. But what we gush over is the warm spiced Apple Pie and Ice Cream, which is Ashish’s mom’s recipe and is comfortingly homely.

Apple Pie & Ice Cream at TVR

At RA Puram. Meal for two at INR 1,200 (not inclusive of beverages).

- Sabrina Rajan