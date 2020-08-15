If the incessant rains and the Independence Day holiday got you in the mood for ordering a sumptuous meal from one of the top eateries in Hyderabad, we have done a round-up to help you choose. Take a break from cooking during quarantine and have a relaxed day.



Novotel Hyderabad Airport has also introduced a festive special thali that they can customise and send it over to you. You can sit at the comfort of your dining room and enjoy dishes like Sufyani Chukundari Kofta, Ker Sangria Pulao, Murgh Zafrani Karma, Nalli Ragani, Galina Cafreal and more. Several local dishes from the length and breadth of the country are what make the thalis so special.

From Okra, Marriott Hyderabad

Marriott Hyderabad has a Sunday Brunch that can be ordered at home. Okra, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre have come up with boxed meals that are available for two or four people. And the boxes comprise starters, main course, soft beverage, two kinds of Indian bread, with local condiment variants like chutney or salan and green salad. Not only that, but they are also organising a special Independence Day fiesta at Okra, Marriott Hyderabad as well. In addition to desi options, they have several other cuisines for you to choose from as well.

From Kebabs & Kurries from ITC Kakatiya

You can also try the dishes at Kebabs & Kurries from ITC Kakatiya, where the chefs create delicacies with local ingredients. And you can choose their Gourmet Couch option too if you want to stay safe and dine-in at home. Choose from their curated variety of dishes - starters, entrées, main course options and desserts including local delicacies like Hyderabadi Gosht Dum Biryani, Luqmi and Sikhampur Kebab.