Even a few months ago, if you wanted Kombucha in Hyderabad, the choices would have been few and far between. And with a lot being recently written about this sweet, fizzy, fermented tea drink which with several potential health benefits, many like us began the search for the perfect bottle of Kombucha. That lead to the discovery of the homegrown Bazzinga Brew, by Hyderabad-born Zakeer Shaik which offers around 13 variants of kombucha that started recently. “I was quite inspired by the kombucha empire of George Thomas Dave, who was the first to put make it big with the drink,” says the founder who studied MBA, Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University. He adds, “Our drinks are full of health benefits.” says Zakeer, adding that the tagline of their brand reads, “You have the guts!”.While making Kombucha, the fermentation process of renders it rich in probiotics, that mimics the healthy bacteria that are found in the gut.

Over 13 unique flavours





When we asked if about the name of the brand, Zakeer says that it is his tribute to the television show Big Bang Theory, where ‘Buzzinga’ is a buzzword used by the lead Sheldon Cooper.



Coming back to the fine brews, we would suggest that those who love subtle fruity flavour try the Pineapple Pie. It also combines green and black tea, just in the right proportions and is high in vitamin C. You can also go for their refreshing Grape Delight, and a nutrient-rich blend of fresh-pressed grapes, and organic raw kombucha which has a high amount of phytonutrient resveratrol, reduce inflammation.

However, ideal to feel refreshed during the summers though is The Mega Mint -- it is a tropical tea blend with mint notes, fine black, and green tea. “It contains phytonutrients, builds immunity, and gives a recharged feeling,” highlights Zakeer. He reckons that the Ginger Lemon Zing variety with lemon juice, lemon zest and ginger is a bestseller. “This bright blend combines refreshing, green, and black tea with a mosaic of lively ginger and lush lemon zest. Develops immunity and strong bones,” he informs.



If summers are rather incomplete for you without the sweet taste of watermelon, let’s tell you that Their Tantric Tulsi drink with basil and watermelon is meant for you. The aromatic basil is energising and leaves a rather soothing aftertaste.



Available at Q-Mart, Daman Organics and other leading groceries in the city.

Rs 99 onwards.