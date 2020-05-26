As the mercury soars to unimaginable heights in Hyderabad sipping on a glass of chilled beverages seems rather ideal. It could also help those of you still at home to beat the lockdown boredom. Hence we reached out to know what the latest local outlet Coco Works has in store. Founded by Hyderabad-based medical practitioners Narasimha Reddy and Shilpa Reddy, this beverage maker serves drinks formulated with ethically-sourced tender coconut water (TCW). It might remind you of your childhood memories of standing at the corner of your house, sipping on refreshing coconut water from a local seller in the sweltering heat! However, apart from just TCW, they have a host of coolers that are healthy and tasty at the same time. It started recently after over ten months of research, the husband-wife duo inform.

Pinacoladas





Narasimha shares, “Some of the highlights in this peak summer happens to include our melanges variants”. When we looked them up further, their Pinacolada - cold-pressed pineapple with TCW - and Pink Panther (watermelon juice, basil and TCW) seemed like great ways to begin our mornings with.



For those who don’t prefer fruity flavours, there’s the Dark Knight - rather interestingly named and would entice the Christopher Nolan fans! However, this Dark Knight contains dark chocolate with tender coconut water. In the mood for something spicy? And this drink, unlike most of their other ones, is made without the addition of honey, hence it is apt for the vegans too. Opt for their Go Guava Gone (chilli guava melange) if you are in the mood for something with a hint of spice. The latest addition is coconut-based smoothies, Mango duet with the freshest seasonal produce. Also, if you are looking for something to give your immune system an added boost, there’s plain tender coconut water, which the owner duo shares have immense antiviral and antibacterial properties and Coco Grenade (pomegranate with TCW) Popeye's Punch (spinach, apple and TCW).







“To ensure absolute safety we are cleaning of all the produce (fruits and vegetables, coconuts) rigorously, with daily temperature checks of our staff, use of protective gear, and sanitisers, daily disinfection of logistics vehicles, kitchen area using WHO-approved disinfectants and so on,” he says.



They also practise ethical sourcing sustainable packaging. They believe in sustainability and use of the agri-waste (coconut husk and pomace) and divert secondary lines of utilisation. At the moment, their delivery services are delivering to Gachibowli, Madhapur, Nanakramguda, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda and a few other areas.



Can be ordered on their website.

`99 onwards.








