If you live in or around Gachibowli, then now would be a good time to visit Lemon Tree Hotels there because their restaurant, Republic of Noodles (RON), has revamped their menu. Their Pan Asian classics which the patrons loved — for instance, their Claypot Fiery Sri Lankan Fish Curry — has been left untouched which we were happy about.

Javanese soto ayam

However, at the same time, we were excited to try several new introductions as well like their Crispy Fried Calamari. Tossed in the wok with Sambal Balacan Sauce and dusted with cornflour and fried to crisp bits, tossed with Malaysian chilli sambal sauce, this dish comes highly recommended. We instantly liked the chilli sambal sauce made in-house with fresh red chillies, fried onions, roasted garlic which adds a unique and fiery touch. We waited for the soup to arrive as we nibbled on the pickled carrots laced with honey. As we sipped on the incredibly refreshing and fizzy Blueberry Mojito, the Javanese Soto Ayam was served. The soup made from thick coconut milk base with a dash of curry powder and lemon was warm and comforting. The aroma of the Javanese spices filled the room as we relished every last bit of the soup with glass noodles.

Som Tam Salad



Soon after, we were served the Steamed Tofu — peppered with chilli and lemongrass sauce, had a subtle spicy streak, courtesy the Thai bird’s eye chilli. The chefs here also recommend that their regular patrons take a break from chicken dim sums and try the Pork Belly Potstickers from their new menu. With cooked minced pork filling, this dim sum variety goes well with the lemongrass soya sauce. Soon came the salads! The Som Tam Salad made of raw shredded papaya with a dash of, tamarind, chilli, and lemon crushed peanut. was wholesome and flavourful. We couldn’t have asked for a better salad. As we inched closer to the finale, we also gave their Crispy Fried Chicken in Roasted Chilli Paste a try. The hint of sweetness from the jaggery won us over before we finished it with their signature Water Chestnut Rubies and Longan dessert. Believe us when we say that the dark pink dessert, cooked in coconut milk tastes as good as it looks!

Price for two: Rs 1,700

Pics: Vinay Madapu