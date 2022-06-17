Father's Day 2022: Here are our top places where you plan a special date with your dad in Hyderabad

Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 19) and if you have not made any plans yet, then worry not — we’ve got your back. From a fine dining experience to authentic Andhra and Telangana meals, we have everything that can help you make your dad feel special. Here are our top picks…

Telangana Spice Kitchen

How does authentic Telangana and Andhra food for lunch sound to you? If this piques your interest, then you might want to try Telangana Spice Kitchen. The chefs at the restaurant designed their special dishes, which have been inspired by age-old recipes. You can pick from options like Yellipaya Kaaram Royyalu (garlic and chilly prawns), Korameenu Pulusu (fish curry), Pappu Chaaru Annam (sambar rice), and Ooru Kodi Roast (country chicken fry). They also have interesting fusion drinks that will perfectly complement these spicy plates — Panakam (vodka-based drink with jaggery, black pepper, and cardamom), and Kobbari Bondam Cooler (gin-based drink with angostura bitters and coconut water). Rs 1,500 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

Magic Cakes

Bento cakes are a rage this season, and what better than a tiny and flavourful cake to surprise your father? Cloud kitchen, Magic Cakes has introduced a special Father’s Day edition, where one can get their cake customised and choose their favourite flavours and toppings. From chocolate to vanilla and blueberry, they have quite a few options. One can also pick their customised cupcakes that come with edible cake stamps. Rs 500 upwards. Available online.

Magic Cakes

Once Upon a Time

Wish to take your dad on a date to a fine dining restaurant? Chef Vignesh Ramachandrann has created an Indian menu, but with a modern twist at Once Upon a Time. The full-course meal offers dishes such as Chicken Keema served with Poori, Avakaya Prawns and Crispy Crab, and Palak Chaat. The set menu also offers desserts made with seasonal fruits like Tender Coconut Nimish and Fresh Mango Sorbet. Rs 2,500 ++ upwards. At Begumpet.

Once Upon A Time

Quikish

If a lavish date is not your kind of plan, then why not try cooking a meal at home? Quikish has launched a few ready-to-cook meal pouches just in time for Father’s Day. Some of the new launches include Dal Makhani, Tomato Dal, and Tangdi Kebabs. As Indian cooking requires plenty of time and spices, these pre-mix kits will make cooking more fun and easier. What else? They also have vegan options such as Korean Grilled Tofu and Cajun Grilled Tofu. Rs 300 upwards. Available Online.

Quikish

Tre Forni

If your father enjoys Italian cuisine, then head out to the revamped Tre Forni for a lunch date. From their Father’s Day menu you can opt for signature Italian dishes such as pasta, risotto, and pizza. They also have a great dessert menu, which includes tiramisu, panna cotta and Nutella semifreddo. Also, while you are at it, check out their wine collection — which is one of the best in the city. Rs 5,000 ++ for two. At Banjara Hills.

Tre Forni

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com