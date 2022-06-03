Hyderabad's Tre Forni has has a revamped menu that offers signature Italian delicacies

On the mezzanine floor of Park Hyatt’s lavish building is Hyderabad’s favourite Italian food destination — Tre Forni, which translates to ‘three ovens’. The name sounds apt as the restaurant is literally defined by its three iconic ovens, used for making bread, grills, and pizza. Known for its North Italian dishes, their new menu offers a mix of local favourites from all of Italy. The executive chef Daniele Macioce who has close to an experience of about 24 years sat with us and shared his journey with Tre Forni, “With this place, what I always tried was to present Italian food most authentically. Some of the delicacies you find here, you might not be able to find anywhere else in the city. I’ve tried to add my heritage and culture to every plate of food here.”

After our brief interaction with the chef, we headed to our table — a giant chandelier made with red and blue stones hung over the space beautifully. We’ve been told that this is the crowd’s favourite selfie spot and we can see why. We began our sampling session with the Cannelloni Di Parmigiano. The cannelloni was made with parmesan instead of wheat flour and came generously stuffed with ricotta. This twist made the dish extra indulgent. It was also complemented by the confit mushrooms and truffle oil seasoning. Next up was the Battuto Di Tonno Affumicato — smoked tuna squares, paired with orange cream and greens was an instant showstopper. The addition of caper berries also added a tangy flavour to the plate.

Battuto Di Tonno Affumicato

After the antipasti, the chef recommended we sample one of their pinsas. “Pinsa is slightly different from your regular Italian pizza. We give it our twist by adding shaved seasonings and parmesan,” he added. The Pinsa Ai Funghi came topped with mushrooms, rucola, and truffle cream. Earthy and flavourful, we didn’t miss meat on our plate even once with this one.

As we relished our pinsa slices, the chef presented us with his signature, Stinco Di Agnello, slow-cooked lamb shanks. The meat was tender, juicy, and fell off the bone easily. This was served with orzotto, the Italian version of risotto (rice-based dish), prepared with pearl barley. It got our bellies happy, our hearts singing and we were hooked to it, till the last morsel.

Stinco Di Agnello

We finished off this gourmet meal with Crostata Di Arance — orange mousse tart, combined with zesty orange sorbet, and decadent chocolate sauce offered a mix of flavours. If you wish to try something darker, then you can opt for their Tiramisu, which was balanced perfectly in its bittersweet ratio.

Crostata Di Arance

Rs 5000 ++ for two. At Banjara Hills.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com