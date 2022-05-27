Recipe: Chef Shivneet Pohoja of ITC Kohenur shares a salad recipe perfect for summers

As the temperature rises, a comforting salad is sure to help to cool you down. And, what better than adding a seasonal fruit like ice apple to it? The sweet, hydrating, and hard to resist fruit makes a great combination with sprouts and vegetables like beans and carrots. The executive chef of ITC Kohenur, Shivneet Pohoja, shares an easy-to-make Ice Apple Summer Salad recipe, which can be made in less than 30 minutes.



Ingredients:

Ice apples - 2 cups | Green mung bean sprouts - ½ cup | Carrots - ¼ cup | Beans - 4 | Red bell peppers - 3 tablespoons | Cherry tomatoes - 8 | Red chillies - 6 | Peanuts, crushed - 3 tablespoons | Lemon juice - 2 tablespoons | Honey - 2 teaspoons | Mint leaves - 7 sprigs | Mulberries - 3 tablespoons

Chef Shivneet Pohoja

Method:

● Remove the hard peel of the ice apples, wash them and set them aside.

● Now, peel the carrots and chop bell peppers and long beans.

● In a pestle, add long beans, tomatoes, and red chillies. Pound them together.

● Take a bowl, and add the crushed vegetables, sprouts and spices, bell peppers, honey, shredded ice apples (half quantity), and lemon juice. Give the contents a gentle toss.

● For serving, take a shallow bowl and carefully transfer the ingredients. Add mulberries, the remaining ice apples cut into slices, crushed peanuts, and mint leaves. Your seasonal salad is ready!