Recipe: Chef Shivneet Pohoja of ITC Kohenur shares a salad recipe perfect for summers

Check out the recipe here...

author_img Suchitra Behara Published :  27th May 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  27th May 2022 12:00 AM
Ice apple summer salad

Ice apple summer salad

As the temperature rises, a comforting salad is sure to help to cool you down. And, what better than adding a seasonal fruit like ice apple to it? The sweet, hydrating, and hard to resist fruit makes a great combination with sprouts and vegetables like beans and carrots. The executive chef of ITC Kohenur, Shivneet Pohoja, shares an easy-to-make Ice Apple Summer Salad recipe, which can be made in less than 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

Ice apples - 2 cups | Green mung bean sprouts - ½ cup | Carrots - ¼ cup | Beans - 4 | Red bell peppers - 3 tablespoons | Cherry tomatoes - 8 | Red chillies - 6 | Peanuts, crushed - 3 tablespoons | Lemon juice - 2 tablespoons | Honey - 2 teaspoons | Mint leaves - 7 sprigs | Mulberries - 3 tablespoons

chef
Chef Shivneet Pohoja

Method:

● Remove the hard peel of the ice apples, wash them and set them aside.

● Now, peel the carrots and chop bell peppers and long beans.

● In a pestle, add long beans, tomatoes, and red chillies. Pound them together.

● Take a bowl, and add the crushed vegetables, sprouts and spices, bell peppers, honey, shredded ice apples (half quantity), and lemon juice. Give the contents a gentle toss.

● For serving, take a shallow bowl and carefully transfer the ingredients. Add mulberries, the remaining ice apples cut into slices, crushed peanuts, and mint leaves. Your seasonal salad is ready!    

TAGS
Shivneet Pohoja Ice apple salad ITC Kohenur

Comments