Turn your mangoes into Kulfi Candies with Chef Shivneet Pohoja’s recipe
Every year mangoes nudge us to make innovative recipes in our kitchen. From adding it into our payesh or firni to layering it over our delicately baked cakes, the fleshy tropical fruit adds a new twist to our recipes, every time. And just to add to your creativity, Chef Shivneet Pohoja - ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram, shares a delicious recipe of Aam Papad Kulfi Candy. Try it at home.
Recipe
Aam Papad Kulfi Candy
Ingredients | Quantity
B Natural Ratnagiri Mango Juice 1 Lit
Salt ½ pinch
Amchoor Powder 1 Tsp
Refined oil Few Drops
Icing sugar 1 Tsp
Full Fat Milk 1 Liter
Jaggery Powder 2 tbsp
Saffron Few Strands
Elaichi Powder 1 pinch
Rose water 1 Tsp
Apple chopped Fine 1Tbsp
Cherry Slices 1Tbsp
Mango chopped fine 1Tbsp
Almond chopped 1Tbsp
Preparation Method:
1. Pour the B Natural Ratnagiri Mango Juice in a fry pan and place on medium heat. Cook and reduce
to 1/3 of its original quantity
2. Rub oil onto a smooth ceramic platter
3. Remove mango juice from the flame and add in salt and amchoor powder and mix well. Once cool,
pour the reduced mango juice onto the platter and place in a warm dry place to dry for 2-3 days
4. Once the aam papad is ready, remove from the platter and cut into 3-4 inch squares
5. Use icing sugar to prevent sticking to each other or the work surface
6. To prepare the kulfi, boil the milk over a slow flame in a thick bottom pan
7. Once the milk is reduced to half add in the jaggery, eliachi powder and saffron
8. Reduce further till thick and creamy, switch off the flame and add in the rose water, stir and cool
9. Add chopped fruit and almonds to the kulfi mix and Pour the kulfi mix into an ice cube tray and set
in the fridge till frozen
10. Once frozen, remove from the ice tray and place each cube of kulfi over the prepared aam papad
sheets and wrap like a candy