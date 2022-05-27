Expect an array of pasta, desserts, and mocktails at the newly-opened Tashi in Hyderabad  

Looks like Pan Asian and Italian are the flavours of this season, with another café offering the same popping up in the city. Located on the bustling lanes of Jubilee Hills, Tashi, a vegetarian space offers the best of Italian cuisine with a few noteworthy Chinese, Thai and Pan Asian dishes. We visited this space on a weekday for lunch and were impressed by its white-printed walls and green-coloured décor that gave us a summer vibe. The floral paintings on the corner walls of the café were complemented by the gold lights and chandeliers. They also had chairs in yellow and peach shades, which gave the place a cosy and chic look. After exploring the café, we began with our sampling session.

First to arrive was the Hulatang — a Chinese breakfast soup, which was made with vegetables like carrots. Bell peppers and spices like white pepper, Szechuan peppercorns, and chilli oil. The strong peppery notes combined with garlic pieces made this delicious all the way. We picked the chef ’s signature ATS Paneer for appetisers. The paneer cubes were cooked in a flavourful ground-nut gravy. It also came with bell peppers and onion slices that added some crunch to the starter.

ATS Paneer

As we waited for our main course, we tried the café’s signature mocktails. The Basil Black made with grape juice blended with smoked basil leaves gave a smokey touch to the otherwise sweet drink. We also sipped on their berry-based drink, The Black Widow Smash. A 12-yearold fermented berry is added to berry juice. Sweet, sour, and bitter, this one was quite refreshing.

A plate of Aglio-e-Olio was the next to arrive. The pasta cooked with red chilly flakes, olive oil, and garlic chunks, had subtle and delicate flavour notes. Brownie points to the garlic bread, which was soft, buttery, and fresh. Next up we opted for the Tibetan Thukpa. This traditional Nepalese dish came with freshly made noodles, cabbage, and carrots. The broth was prepared with pepper, sliced chillies, and garlic bits. If you are looking for something filling, then you must pick this.

Tibetan Thupka

Finally, we tried their Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake. The cake was beautifully seated on powdered biscuits and topped with the lotus biscoff spread. Sinfully delicious we emptied the tub in a jiffy!

Rs 800 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

