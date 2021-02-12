Recipe: This almond pesto and paneer tikka is bursting with flavour
Almond Pesto And Paneer Tikka
Ingredients
For paneer
cottage cheese 250 gms
almond flakes ¼ cup
fresh coriander leaves ¼ cup
basil 8-10 leaves
chopped ginger 2 tsp
chopped green chilli 1 tsp
salt to taste
grated parmesan cheese 2 tbsp
chaat masala ½ tsp
For marination
fresh cream ½ cup
chopped fresh coriander roots ½ tsp
green cardamom powder a pinch
turmeric powder a pinch
salt to taste
refined oil 1 tbsp
Method
• Roast the almond flakes in a pre-heated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes and crush it to
powder form once cooled.
• Blend fresh basil, coriander leaves, chopped ginger, chopped green chilli, chaat masala, and salt to
coarse paste.
• In a bowl; take out the blended mix and add grated parmesan cheese, crushed almonds and mix it well.
• In a bowl, mix fresh cream, chopped fresh coriander roots, green cardamom powder and a pinch of
turmeric powder to get a pale yellow colour. Adjust the seasoning with salt.
• Cut the paneer in 2'x2'; size with 1' of thickness. Slit paneer pieces from centre to fill it with pesto.
• Fill in pesto mix inside the slit. Coat the paneer with yellow marinate.
• Heat refined oil in a pan, sear marinated paneer evenly on both sides to get golden brown colour.
• Once done, take off paneer from pan and serve hot with chutney.
Shared by Chef Manish Mehrotra