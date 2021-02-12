Almond Pesto And Paneer Tikka



Ingredients

For paneer

 cottage cheese 250 gms

 almond flakes ¼ cup

 fresh coriander leaves ¼ cup

 basil 8-10 leaves

 chopped ginger 2 tsp

 chopped green chilli 1 tsp

 salt to taste

 grated parmesan cheese 2 tbsp

 chaat masala ½ tsp

For marination

 fresh cream ½ cup

 chopped fresh coriander roots ½ tsp

 green cardamom powder a pinch

 turmeric powder a pinch

 salt to taste

 refined oil 1 tbsp



Method

• Roast the almond flakes in a pre-heated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes and crush it to

powder form once cooled.

• Blend fresh basil, coriander leaves, chopped ginger, chopped green chilli, chaat masala, and salt to

coarse paste.

• In a bowl; take out the blended mix and add grated parmesan cheese, crushed almonds and mix it well.

• In a bowl, mix fresh cream, chopped fresh coriander roots, green cardamom powder and a pinch of

turmeric powder to get a pale yellow colour. Adjust the seasoning with salt.

• Cut the paneer in 2'x2'; size with 1' of thickness. Slit paneer pieces from centre to fill it with pesto.

• Fill in pesto mix inside the slit. Coat the paneer with yellow marinate.

• Heat refined oil in a pan, sear marinated paneer evenly on both sides to get golden brown colour.

• Once done, take off paneer from pan and serve hot with chutney.

Shared by Chef Manish Mehrotra