Recipe: This sugar-free Berry Pannacotta is too good to be true!
Berry Pannacotta
Ingredients:
Cold water 25 ml
Unsweetened gelatin powder 25 gms
Boiling water 50 ml
Heavy cream 200 ml
Vanilla extract 5 ml
Sugar substitute equal to 1/4 cup sugar
Fresh berries or berry compote 30 gms
Preparation:
Sprinkle the gelatin powder on the cold water and allow to soften for several minutes. Then add the boiling
water and stir until gelatin is totally dissolved.
Heat cream and add the sugar-free sweetener and dissolve.
Combine dissolved gelatin with the rest of the ingredients. Stir to mix completely, and taste. Adjust
flavors to your liking. Then allow to cool.
Pour mixture into custard cups, ramekins or glasses. You could add berries at this stage or serve
later when set.
Chill completely, it will take three to four hours to completely set.
Contributed by Chef Mayur Ramachandran, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse.