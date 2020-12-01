Berry Pannacotta

Ingredients:

 Cold water 25 ml

 Unsweetened gelatin powder 25 gms

 Boiling water 50 ml

 Heavy cream 200 ml

 Vanilla extract 5 ml

 Sugar substitute equal to 1/4 cup sugar

 Fresh berries or berry compote 30 gms

Preparation:

 Sprinkle the gelatin powder on the cold water and allow to soften for several minutes. Then add the boiling

water and stir until gelatin is totally dissolved.



 Heat cream and add the sugar-free sweetener and dissolve.

 Combine dissolved gelatin with the rest of the ingredients. Stir to mix completely, and taste. Adjust

flavors to your liking. Then allow to cool.

 Pour mixture into custard cups, ramekins or glasses. You could add berries at this stage or serve

later when set.



 Chill completely, it will take three to four hours to completely set.

Contributed by Chef Mayur Ramachandran, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse.