Hyderabad's Cooking Affair’s range of bombolonis and cheesecakes are decadent, to say the least  

If there is one thing the city has witnessed during the pandemic, it was the rise in cloud kitchens. From Nizami food to French desserts and Asian meals, there are so many pop-ups that deserve your attention. Bringing all these kitchens and chefs under the same roof, Srujana Kanumuri built a rather interesting food aggregator platform called Foodhosts. For this, she handpicked some of the most unique independent chefs from the city and one can place orders from their limited or new menus. Foodhosts sent us a package with an array of desserts from Cooking Affair, a cloud kitchen started by Zarin Shafat Khan. The sustainable packaging caught our impression and we immediately dove in for a treat.

We tried their Bombolonis — Italian-style filled doughnuts. The Nutella variants were fluffy and airy and the chocolate oozing out made it luxurious. Next up was the Biscoff Bomboloni, which came topped with a powdered biscuit. This felt creamier and had a whipped cream-like texture. We loved it! There was also the Custard Bomboloni that had a very subtle hint of sweetness and if you enjoy custard, then this one is right up your alley. For cheesecakes, they sent us two of their signature variants.

Bombolonis

The Baked Blueberry Cheesecake cake came topped with blueberry jam and fresh fruits. The cake had a hint of cardamom and the combination of blueberry and cardamom didn’t work for us. The Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake was rich and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration if we were to say this was one of the best cheesecakes you will find in the city.

Rs 600 for two. Available on foodhosts.in

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com