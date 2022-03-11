Shradha Lulla Gourmet Desserts makes its way into Hyderabad with their unique creations

What we all need time and again is a big helping of sweet nothings to get through our day and there is nothing yummier than having a spoonful of ice-cream. Shradha Lulla Gourmet Desserts was recently launched in Hyderabad at Q Mart Gachibowli along with a fabulous showing of super-luxury cars likeFerrari 812 GTS V12, Porsche 911 GT3 Touring and Lamborghini Performante among many other hypercars cars, making it an interesting evening of much drama on the road juxtaposed with decadent gourmet desserts at the counter.

Luscious Lotus Biscoff

Shradha Lulla’s journey into the world of gourmet ice-cream cakes began a few years ago when her passion for baking led her on a mission experimenting with ice-cream cakes for get-togethers and parties. Manoj Lulla, a supercar enthusiast, and entrepreneur is the strategising partner of Shradha Lulla Gourmet Desserts. The husband-and-wife duo of Manoj and Shradha are taking the brand to several metros in India. Shradha is popular for her eggless ice-cream cakes and she combines Indian taste along with international flavours making the desserts exquisite. “After having a successful run in Chennai, we expanded our presence in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad we have entered with our bestsellers — Luscious Lotus Biscoff, Rose Petal with Pistachios, Double Chocolate and Nuts and Coffee ice-cream cakes,” shares Shradha.

We tasted two of the bestsellers, Luscious Lotus Biscoff and Rose Petal with Pistachios and were blown away by the intense flavour profile and super creamy texture. It was a beautiful amalgamation of Indian and Western taste profiles creating a smooth texture. On one hand, we had the Luscious Lotus Biscoff, the caramel and nutty taste of the biscoff partnered well with the rich and creamy base. On the other side, we had the Rose Petal with Pistachio ice-cream cakes, a very bold Indian dessert. The base had a strong rose flavour, to which the pistachios added the crunch — creating a perfect balance of flavour and texture, something like our very own falooda. Serving you delicious ready-to-eat options in 500ml tubs, the desserts are sure to fly off the shelf quickly as summer kicks in.

Rs 750 for a 500 ml tub. Available online and at Q Mart, Gachibowli.

— reshmichakravorthy@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @reshmi190488