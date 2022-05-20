Hyderabad's Tiger Lily Bistro has an all-new summer menu 

From floral patterns on the wall to uncut trees in the outdoor section, Tiger Lily Bistro’s décor is mostly inspired by nature. As one enters the massive white building, one can see leaves hanging from the ceiling, complemented by blush pink sofa seating. The outdoors are a contrast with all-white seating and the mini garden-like décor immediately gives us tropical vibes. The café known for its bowls and desserts has introduced a summer menu with tacos, salads, and desserts.

Watermelon sugar

We started our tasting with the Watermelon Salad, the watermelon cubes were tossed in quinoa and topped with sour cream. The salad was refreshing and the roasted quinoa added a crunch to the salad. Then we picked the Prawns Tacos — homemade soft tortillas stuffed with pico de gallo, grilled prawns, and sour cream. The Mexican-style salsa, sour cream, and cheddar cheese were a match made in heaven.

Prawn tacos

We sipped on a Watermelon Mojito and waited for our pasta to arrive. The Brown Butter and Sage Ravioli came filled with a classic Tuscan soup, papa al Pomodoro. The flavours of tomato and garlic-based stuffing were balanced with the cream sauce base and herb oil.

A cheesy affair

For the main course, we opted for their best seller, Chicken Parmesiana. The baked panko chicken was generously stuffed with par mesan and mozzarella cheese. It was served with couscous and vegetetables like broccoli, bell peppers and carrots. Gooey on the inside with a delightfully crispy outer layer, we suggest you pick this only if you love cheese.

Chicken parmesiana

For dessert, we tried the café’s Mango Pull Me Up Cake. The cake was made with vanilla sponge cake slices layered with Alphonso compote, mango mousse, and mango mascarpone cream. What do we say about this? There couldn’t have been a better finale than this mango-based dessert!

Rs 2,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

— bsuchitra @newindianexpress.com