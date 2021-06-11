Chef Ravish Mishra knows how to make us smile. This mango popsicle takes 30 minutes of prep and is guaranteed to pop in your mouth. The executive chef of The Westin Goa recommends using Alphonsos. “The reason being no distinct flavour or smell interferes with the other flavours. Additionally, the pulp is also very thick which helps when making desserts,” he says.

Ravish Mishra, Executive chef Westin Goa





INGREDIENTS

(for 2 portions)

Ripened mango cubes 20 gm | Mango pulp 20 ml | Whipped cream 50 ml | Fresh cream 50 ml | Milk 50 ml | Sugar 10 gm | Egg yolks 18 gms | Vanilla pod 0.001 gm | Cocoa butter 20gm | White chocolate 20 gm | Yellow colour food grade 0.0001gm | Blueberry 2 gms | Raspberry 2 gms | Fresh mint sprig 1 gm

METHOD

● Take milk, cream, sugar and vanilla pod and boil it together.

● Make a custard sauce (vanilla sauce) by tempering the egg yolks into the hot mixture and cooking it till it coats the back of your spoon.

● Once the mixture has cooled, fold mango pulp and whipped cream into it. Then pipe into a popsicle mould and freeze.

● Meanwhile, melt cocoa butter and white chocolate and chocolate colouring to it.

● Remove the popsicle and dip it in the cocoa butter mixture, remove and let it set for four to five hours.

● Once the popsicle is ready, serve it with a fresh berry salad and mango cubes on the side. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

Tip: Precision with measurements is vital in order to set this dessert just right.