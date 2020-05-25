Recipe: The Park Chennai's mango tart dessert is creamy, decadent and oh-so-simple to bake!
Mango tart
Ingredients:
Short crust pastry
Unsalted butter 30 gms
Icing sugar 15 gms
Maida 45 gms
Milk 6 ml
Filling Amul cream (fresh) 147 ml
Granular sugar 30 gms
Egg yolks - 2
Mango pulp 24 gms
For garnish Fresh mango 1
Method:
1. In a bowl, add the flour and unsalted butter in dollops and start combining the two together to obtain a
sand like texture. Add the milk and icing sugar and bring them together forming a dough. Allow to rest in
the fridge.
2. Roll to 4 mm thickness and line it in a tart mould with raw beans on in to avoid puffing up of the tart
shell. Blind bake at 180c for 15 minutes.
3. For the filling, heat cream, sugar and mango pulp so that the sugar is dissolved. Add the mixture in a
single stream to the eggs to avoid it from completely cooking. Add the entire filling to the half baked tart
mould.
4. Bake at 180C for 40 minutes. Allow to cool. De-mould and garnish with freshly sliced mangoes.
(Contributed by The Park Chennai.)