Mango tart

Ingredients:

Short crust pastry

Unsalted butter 30 gms

Icing sugar 15 gms

Maida 45 gms

Milk 6 ml

Filling Amul cream (fresh) 147 ml

Granular sugar 30 gms

Egg yolks - 2

Mango pulp 24 gms

For garnish Fresh mango 1

Method:

1. In a bowl, add the flour and unsalted butter in dollops and start combining the two together to obtain a

sand like texture. Add the milk and icing sugar and bring them together forming a dough. Allow to rest in

the fridge.

2. Roll to 4 mm thickness and line it in a tart mould with raw beans on in to avoid puffing up of the tart

shell. Blind bake at 180c for 15 minutes.

3. For the filling, heat cream, sugar and mango pulp so that the sugar is dissolved. Add the mixture in a

single stream to the eggs to avoid it from completely cooking. Add the entire filling to the half baked tart

mould.

4. Bake at 180C for 40 minutes. Allow to cool. De-mould and garnish with freshly sliced mangoes.

(Contributed by The Park Chennai.)