Father’s day is the best occasion to tell your dad how much you love him. And what better way than treating them with a delicious food. Here's an easy ravioli pasta recipe to try at home.

CREAM CHEESE BASIL RAVIOLI PASTA

Keep it classic and prepare ravioli pasta for brunch. Essentially pockets of delicious filling enveloped between two sheets of pasta, ravioli is traditionally cut into square, circular, or crimped shape. While it may sound intimidating to cook, be assured it isn’t. To simplify things, here’s a recipe for homemade cream cheese basil ravioli to make your father’s day memorable.

Cream Cheese Basil Ravioli

Ingredients:

Basil infused extra virgin olive oil 1 tbsp

Garlic cloves 1

Onion 1

Mushrooms 100 gms

Pasta 150 gms

Red pepper ½ tspn

Oregano ½ tspn

Paprika powder or any other seasoning of your choice

Garnishing like truffle salt, parsley and freshly grated parmesan.

Method:

Add finely chopped garlic and onion to a pan and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Sauté mushrooms in a separate pan.

Add boiled pasta, your choice of seasoning, basil infused extra virgin olive oil, and all the vegetables to the same pan and toss together.

Remove the pan from heat, plate and add garnishes like truffle salt, pepper, chili, and other seasonings.

Complete the dish with another drizzle of the infused extra virgin olive oil for that extra basil flavour.

Voila! Your fancy meal is ready to be served. Pair the meal with Dry Creek Chenin Blanc wine.