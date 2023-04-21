Review: Get an Italian repast at the newly opened The Vibeyard housed in a quaint bunglow

Hyderabad is renowned for its thriving culinary scene, and Vibeyard Bistro is the latest addition to the city’s ever-growing list of café and restaurants. We visited the 80-seater café on a Monday afternoon and were awestruck by its European style interiors complete with a stone-walled facade and metal accents at the entrance gate. Inside, guests can choose to dine in a classic indoor hall or enjoy the weather at the alfresco dining area.We opted for the outdoor seating, where we were greeted by the sight of two lush mango trees bearing fruit. Their expansive foliage provided shade from the sun’s rays, and the sight of the sweet, ripe fruits filled us with a sense of nostalgia as we sat in the verandah. The bistro also had a fish pond, that made it look like an oasis of serenity.

Bunglow converted into a cafe

Allured by the interiors, we speak to the owner Ramakrishna Kakarlapudi, “A restaurant is a place where people come together to share food, stories and experiences. Imagining it to be that, we converted an old house into Vibeyard Bistro to add a touch of warmth and intimacy. It’s a place where people can feel connected. We specialise in Italian with signatures like Fresh Fish, Lamb Lasagna, Homemade Pastas, Crab Ravioli and more. Besides, we bake our own breads and make in-house sauces.” Ramakrishna roped in sous Chef Robin Guho who comes with an experience of 18 years to create magic in the kitchen. Without further adieu, we checked their menu that had Italian dishes like Grilled Portobello Mushroom, classic breakfast options like Eggs Benedict, low carb alternatives like Bruschetta Chicken and more.

European style interiors

Hors d’oeuvre

To kick off our Italian feast, we indulged in the amuse bouche offering — Cheese Balls. The appetizer had a crispy bread cr umb coating enveloping a tender filling of Cheddar cheese, corn, and jalapenos. The slightly sweet flavour of the cheddar perfectly complemented the bold and spicy taste of the jalapeno, resulting in a zesty and irresistible treat.

Cheese Balls

For meat enthusiasts, the Lamb Cheese Balls were equally delectable, filled with savoury meat and accompanied by side-ons like roasted potatoes and prune compote. To add some tropical notes to our brunch, we paired Cheese Balls with freshly squeezed Pineapple Juice that had a sweettarty flavour. The palate-cleansing drink prepared us for the next item on the menu — Onion Rings. These crispy rings were dipped in batter, coated with potato flakes and paprika powder, and deep-fried to perfection. Served with a side of thousand island dip, these onion rings quickly became a munchy and finger-licking snack.

Onion Rings

Big plates

No Italian culinary journey would be complete without savouring the classic dishes like pastas, pizzas, and raviolis. We decided to go with the Veg Spinach and Mushroom Pizza, which came highly recommended. The wood-fired pizza with its thin crust and roasted mushroom toppings offered a smoky flavour that was simply divine. The topping was moist, thanks to the luscious creamladen spinach leaves and layers of cheese and tomato sauce.

Spinach Mushroom Pizza

Next up was the house specialty, Crab Ravioli, which was a homemade delicacy made with a blend of crushed walnuts, scallions, finely chopped garlic, cream cheese, and crab meat.Each mouthful of this gourmet dish let us into a heaveanly indulgence provided by balsamic lemon butter sauce. For those who prefer meat dishes, the Red Wine Braised Lamb Ragout is also a must-try.

Crab Ravioli

This delectable dish is cooked with root vegetables and served with Belgian purple potato mash and sautéed snow-peas. In addition to Italian cuisine, the café also offers a range of continental delicacies and snacks such as fish items, burgers, chicken wings, sandwiches, mocktails, and more. All of these options provide a perfect foodie’s sojourn, catering to a range of tastes and preferences.

Rs.1,600 for two. In Film Nagar.

