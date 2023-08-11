Gandikota Dosa in Pragthi Nagar serves authentic Rayalaseema breakfast and more

The hallmark of Rayalaseema cuisine is its exceptional flavour profile and extensive usage of millet. Each and every dish is meticulously crafted, offering delight to the tastebuds and nourishment to the body. Focused on this Rayalaseema cuisine, the newly opened outlet of Gandikota Dosa in Pragathi Nagar promises to impress the foodie in you with its delicious offerings.

We started our gastronomic journey with Ghee Karam Dosa. It comes with a flavourful red spice powder and ghee. Another one was Akukura Dosa in which amaranth leaves are added to the dosa batter. This one was topped with a generous amount of quintessential potato mixture and accompanied by sambar and delicious chutney. Besides being healthy, Akukura dosa is known to be a popular breakfast dish as far as Rayalaseema cuisine is concerned. From the list of their nonvegetarian dishes, we relished a super enticing Chicken Keema Dosa. It was filled with delectable stir-fried chicken keema clubbed with spicy chutney and sambar. Then, we tried our hands on Ragi Sankati and Chicken Curry. Those who are aware of this cuisine know the importance this dish holds. It features a thick preparation of ragi (millet) and rice. It was teamed with a sumptuous Chicken Curry. Ragi is grown in large numbers in that area and is a staple in the Rayalaseema region. They also made us dive into an epic combo — Poori with Chicken Curry. Not to forget that Gunta Ponganalu, ball-shaped crispy dumplings, is yet another highlight in their menu. It’s typically prepared with regular dosa batter. Apply some chutney and dip it in sambar before you taste it!

Akukura Dosa

Oliga

Uggani Bajji is another popular breakfast and snack showcasing a wonderful preparation of puffed rice flavoured with light spices. It was served with mirchi (green chilli) bajji. We rounded off the meal with a traditional dessert known as Oliga. This represents flatbreads stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and a lentil. Gandikota Dosa is run by Anjan Reddy Kodathala and his family. Anjan tells us, “I hail from Ananthapur and I wanted to promote Rayalaseema food among people. It’s a drought-prone area and thus, that cuisine is shaped by the limited resources and regional produce. With this culinary endeavour, I hope to broaden awareness and introduce more people to the distinctive flavours and traditions.”

Rs 150 upwards for two.

In Pragathi Nagar, Bachupally.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @indulgexpress