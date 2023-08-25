Joy of little things at Simi's World

Simi's World has woven together the threads of gastronomy and emotional wellness, in an oasis that beckons to those seeking nourishment in its myriad forms. It’s not just a café; it speaks of the art of living well. We were there to sample Simi’s new food and beverage menu. The culinary voyage commenced with the Crispy Nuggets, a starter with its ingenious use of plant-based ingredients. The golden-brown nuggets boasted a satisfying crunch. Paired with a tangy dip, these nuggets set the stage for the treats that lay ahead.

Millet Noodles reinvented traditional plates with a contemporary twist. Each morsel was a harmonious blend of health-conscious ingredients and culinary ingenuity. Intertwined seamlessly with Simi’s World, Align, an emotional wellness hub helmed by the visionary life coach and hypnotherapist, Padmaja Penmetsa, adds an additional layer of meaning to the experience.

Adjacent to the café, Align serves as a sanctuary for the mind, offering a space for introspection, growth, and renewal. Conversations around well-being, open mic sessions, and a multitude of cultural events find their home within this sanctuary, turning Simi’s World into a holistic haven for body, soul, and spirit. Stepping into libations, the Nirmal Special Juice was a refreshing concoction that embraced the essence of its name.

The Lemon Iced Tea, a timeless classic, was elevated to new heights with its zesty piquancy and restoring coolness. And then, a crescendo of tastes led us to the dessert offerings. The Orange Chocolate Cake, a sweet frill, struck the perfect balance between velvety chocolate and the vibrance of orange.



