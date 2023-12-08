Jathara restaurant endeavours to unite food enthusiasts through its offering of Telugu cuisine

In Hyderabad, the rise of themed restaurants has ushered in a gastronomic adventure, offering foodies more than just culinary experiences. If you are on the lookout for authentic Telugu meal that can be enjoyed while being surrounded by a beautiful ambiance, don’t forget to head to this newly opened restaurant — Jathara.

The Telugu word Jathara translates to joyous celebrations and festive gatherings reminiscent of fairs, where people come together to worship their local gods and goddesses, revel in dance, savour mouth-watering cuisine, and create lasting memories with family and friends. The restaurant — Jathara pays homage to these cultural fairs.

Upon entering, our elation soared at the sight of vibrant triangular flag banners, reminiscent of village festivities, adorning the ceiling. The entrance exudes vibrancy with colourful wall paintings, complemented by vintage lanterns on each side.

Ambiance of the restaurant

Golconda Kodi Pulao

The restaurant’s walls come alive with numerous colourful paintings, each a symbolic representation capturing the essence of a vibrant jathara celebration or simply a village. The initial section caters to families, providing a perfect setting for shared moments. Moving in, a more intimate space awaits for group dinners. Lastly, a youthcentric area adorned with abundant greenery and a dedicated drink counter invites friends to unwind and chill. We started our foodie trip with a sumptuous Mutton Marag, a popular Hyderabadi starter pleasantly flavoured with black pepper. We thereafter moved to Kothimeera Kodi Kabab. This dish showcased succulent chicken pieces, traditionally tandoor-cooked. They were marinated in a unique fried paste of green coriander leaves, spinach, mint, and green chillies — the vibrant green hue added to its distinctive flavour. We also relished appetising Bheja Fry, a spicy goat brain dish that is very close to the hearts of most Hyderabadis. From the vegetarian option, the Bhatti Mushroom equally triggered our tastebuds. The entire tandoor dish had mushrooms stuffed with paneer and cheese. Not to miss out the wonderful chutneys and accompaniments served alongside.

Bheja Fry

The Golconda Kodi Pulao exceeded expectations. Featuring succulent chicken cooked in aromatic spices, this pulao is one delectable treat. Telugu kitchens have a remarkable essence reflected in their dishes, showcasing a fusion of regional spices. The Aavakai Muddapappu Annam perfectly embodies this concept — a comforting dish with luscious mango pickle mixed with rice and pappu (dal), expertly tossed in a pan.

From the dessert section, Kalahasthi Kova Puff stood out. It’s a fusion delicacy with small puffs stuffed with khoa baked to perfection. The hot item was served with a creamy vanilla ice cream. Bellam Polelu, a delicacy featuring flatbread stuffed with lentils, and Raipalle Nethi Mithai, a delectable dessert, left us absolutely drooling.

Kalahasthi Kova Puff

Sriharsha Bashetty, owner of the restaurant, says, “Jatharas, traditionally held in villages, hold a special place in people’s hearts. Even city dwellers often prioritise returning to their villages for these cherished celebrations, each jathara having its unique mood, character, and exclusive dishes. With this restaurant, the aim is to provide a beautiful space for people to enjoy good times with loved ones, creating an ambiance that transports them to the joyous spirit of a jathara celebration.”

Rs 1,500 upwards for two.

Anurupa Towers,

Jubilee Hills.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi