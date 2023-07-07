Kaa’s Kitchen offers healthy and organic meals like Baked Zucchini and more

The dining experience at Kaa’s Kitchen is immersive right from the word go. We walked into the picturesque eatery on a late monsoon evening, as the beautiful shrubbery on the walkway looked stunning under cloudy skies. Even as happy puppers enjoyed the cool monsoon breeze at the pet-friendly spot, we soaked in the beautifully done up space while waiting for our meal.

Diners can take a pick from the extensive menu, or request for a fully customised, made-to-order meal based on dietary requirements and preferences in advance. First came a warm bowl of Spinach Soup with a side of Baked Zucchini and Tofu Bites. The depth of flavours made the green soup interesting, while the zucchini kick-started our appetite.

Zucchini and Tofu Bites

Run in tandem with Adika Yoga that operates from the gorgeous shared space, Kaa’s Kitchen is known for their subscription based meals. “We’ve been serving healthy subscription based meals across Hyderabad for a couple of years. The organic eatery is an extension of our ethos, furthering the healthy dining experience,” says Kalyani Vancherla, founder of Kaa’s Kitchen.

Turmeric Congee

We dug into a hearty Buddha Bowl next, made with colourful stir-fried veggies including zucchini, beans, bell peppers and pan-fried tofu. Served with a generous serving of cashew and sesame sauce, the wholesome bowl was filling, yet light. To further comfort us, a bowl of Turmeric Congee garnished with fried onions, garlic and chilli oil was brought in. The warm, mildly spiced Congee was just what the weather called for. We signed off with the delightful Coconut Milk Chia Seed Pudding topped with a variety of seeds.

Rs 1,900 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

Available on a pre-booking basis.