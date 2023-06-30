Cookie house Cherie offers indulgent cookies, cookie tarts, brookies and blondies to order

With a host of bake houses serving excellent desserts and artisanal entremets in Hyderabad, the humble cookie is almost always an afterthought. Cherie, the newly launched cookie house in Hyderabad intends to bring foodies back to the classic treats with innovative flavours.

We received a package of assorted cookies from Cherie in pretty pastel packaging. ‘100% Indulgent’ read the pink and blue carton as we opened it to see a host of flavours like Rose & Pistachio, Lavender White Chocolate Cream Cheese and several other innovative variants aside from the classics.

Kaju Butterscotch Cookie

Wasting no time, we took a bite of the Cream Cheese Caramel cookie first. With a soft gooey consistency and a hint of saltiness to offset the caramel, the variant remained our favourite. The Lavender White Chocolate Cream Cheese came in a beautiful shade of lilac with a hint of lavender flavour.

The Matcha White Chocolate perfectly balanced earthy flavours of Matcha with sweet chocolate, coupled with a satisfying crunch. Kaju Butterscotch was a hit in terms of its texture and flavour profile. “We have played with textures and favourite flavour pairings from across the world. For example, rose and pistachio is a much-loved pairing in both Indian and Persian desserts but rarely seen in cookies,” explains Chef Reshma Ravichander, co-founder of Cherie, who runs the cookie house along with her twin sister, Reema.

Lavender White Chocolate Cream Cheese

Saving the most indulg ent variants for the last, we tried the Walnut Crunch Brookie that was hard to put away, considering its gooey chocolate filled centre topped with walnuts encased in a crunchy cookie base. The Classic Dark Chocolate variant paired supremely well with a mug of coffee on a rainy evening.

Rs 95 upwards.

Available for order

@cheriecookiesofficial on Instagram.