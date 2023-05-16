Fruity Bliss: Four easy to make summer mocktails for an indulgent punch

As the sun-drenched days of summer arrive, our minds brim with vibrant possibilities for making the season exciting and exhilarating. Picture yourself hosting a pool party or a dazzling sundowner by a glistening, azure pool, where laughter and relaxation intertwine. And what better way to enhance the experience than by indulging in refreshing mocktails that tantalise the taste buds?

To add a dash of culinary expertise to your summer gatherings, we've curated a collection of easy-to-make summer cocktails suggested by esteemed Chef Sohail Karimi who holds the position of executive chef at Radisson Blu Karjat. With an illustrious career spanning 19 years, Chef Karimi is renowned for his artistry in crafting unforgettable dining experiences.

His recipes will allow the flavours of the season to dance gracefully in these jewel-toned summer mocktails. Have a look at the recipes to get your revitalising kick.

PINEAPPLE & BASIL

Preparation Time: Five minutes Serves: 1 person



Ingredients:

Pineapple – 300 gm

Basil – 5-6 leaves Water – if required

Method:

Take a blender and add fresh pineapple chunks and basil leaves.

Blend it with ice cubes if required.

Serve it in a long tall coupe glass.

Pineapple and Basil

MINTY TANGO

Preparation Time: 5 minutes Serves: 1 person

Ingredients:

Orange Juice – 200ml

Mint – 7-10 leaves

Method:

Take a blender and add freshly squeezed orange juice and mint leaves to it.

Blend it together and serve it in a hurricane glass.

Minty Mango

YUZU TREE

Preparation: 5 minutes Serves: 1 person

Ingredients:

Yuzu – 45 ml

Elderflower – 20ml

Tonic Water – 150 ml

Method:

Take a shaker and add yuzu juice, elderflower and tonic water.

Add in ice if required. Cover it with a lid and shake well.

Serve it in a Hurricane glass.

Yuzu Tree

CRÈME-DE-LYCHEE

Preparation: 5 minutes

Serves: 1 person

Ingredients:

Canned Litchi- 150ml

Cranberry-60ml

Cream- 45ml

Method:

Take a shaker and add in canned litchi juice, cream and cranberry juice.

Add in ice if required. Cover the shaker with a lid and shake well.

Serve it in a Brandy Ballon.

Creme-de-Lychee

Each drink can be prepared in mere five minutes, ensuring a quick and hassle-free process for a single serving. The ingredients not only boast a delightful taste but also impart various health benefits.

