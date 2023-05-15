Bandra-based Bloom Cafea's newly launched summer menu is refreshing and healthy to boot

No matter the length of your trip, a pitstop in Mumbai cannot possibly conclude without trying out a new food joint or a whole new cuisine altogether. The city of dreams, as they call it, has so much to offer on the food front with cosy new corners brewing up every single day especially in and around Bandra.

Our recent visit led us to Bloom Cafea in Pali Hill and their newly launched summer menu perfectly tackled our annoyance at the scorching heat. The café offers indoor and outdoor seating with vibrant floral murals and white French furniture adding to the ambience.

We decided to sit outside and fully give in to the casual accents. In the mood for something refreshing, we ordered Watermelon and Lime Lemonade. This drink, by far the best one we have tasted this summer, came with cucumber and watermelon pulp and it instantly beat the heat for us.

Instead of trying out whole different options, we narrowed our course to a vibrant summer salad followed by dessert. Summer really isn’t the season to try out too many things, all at once.

With four salad jars to choose from, we picked Healthy Bean Sprouts and Mixed Green Salad which the chef said is as healthy and delicious as it sounds. Boiled potatoes and bean sprouts mixed with lettuce, carrots, broccoli and cherry tomatoes finished off with feta cheese, the salad is a perfect summer eat – refreshing, light and made using local produce.

After finishing the salad, good enough to serve two, till the last bite, we moved to the dolce department. The chef suggested we try out their summer special Mango Pancakes and calling them appetizing would not do justice. The pancakes did not just come with fresh mango toppings, small slices of this beloved summer fruit even made their way to the batter. Adorned with fresh mint and pistachios, the pancakes are served with mango biscuit ice cream and we highly recommend you try it out.

₹1,400 for two people. At Pali Hill, Bandra West.

