Chai Thadi’s new outlet in Begumpet serves delicious tea and mouth-watering delicacies

Let us collectively acknowledge the profound and distinct relationship we share with tea. Whether indulging in deep conversations with a confidant or seeking moments of pure rejuvenation, tea venues hold a sacred place in our hearts, being the backdrop to myriad cherished experiences. For all the tea admirers out there, newly opened outlet of Chai Thadi in Begumpet is an absolute must. The cosy space lets you discover the art of tea alongside an array of tantalising delicacies. Conveniently located for those on-the-go moments, this place is an ideal stop for a satisfying snack when you’re passing by from that area and hunger strikes. After all, amidst opulent destinations and upscale dining establishments, an undeniable charm awaits in the embrace of such quaint, yet inviting nooks that serve up delectable culinary delights to satisfy food connoisseurs to the core.

Also Read: Kanak at The Trident launches Decadent Trinity serving choicest kebabs alongside live ghazal performances

Also Raed: City-based Darpan Theatre presents Mazahiya Mizaaj e Manto – two short stories by the renowned writer

Chole Bhature

Following the spirit of being a true Hyderabadi, we chose to indulge in the iconic delight Bun Maska. It’s a customary ritual among locals, and so, our journey began with savouring the extraordinary pairing of soft bun and creamy maska with a steaming hot cuppa of Ginger Chai. Our culinary exploration continued with the irresistible Vada Pav, a beloved delight hailing from Maharashtra. This culinary gem entices with its unique blend of chutneys, a bun, and a deep-fried Aloo Vada. Despite being a delicacy often challenging to replicate authentically outside Maharashtra, the Vada Pav at this food corner surpassed all expectations. It was super appetising and left us craving for more. After this, we tried our hands on Fried Maggi. This was done in an unconventional manner — starting with the boiling of maggi, followed by a meticulous frying process infused with an assortment of spices and vibrant vegetables. Let us not miss out on their Fresh Lemon Soda which was quite rejuvenating.

Pakoda

Kesar Kullad Thandai

Next, we dived into a mouth-watering legendary food pairing — the Aloo Paratha accompanied by Kesar Kullad Thandai. This featured a perfectly cooked Aloo Paratha, generously stuffed with a delectable potato mixture, and complemented by a side of zesty pickle. Outlet owner Siddaiah Siragalla tells us, “While our specialty lies in crafting exquisite tea powders made at home, our endeavour with this outlet is to offer a delightful culinary experience for all who visit, aiming to provide a space where people can relish and enjoy a wide array of drool-worthy food offerings.”

Rs 250 upwards for two.

At Begumpet.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi