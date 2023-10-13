Breakfast in a Bottle’s new outlet offers healthy food options round the clock

We reached breakfast in a Bottle’s new outlet at Madhapur on a warm weekend afternoon for a healthy brunch. Taking a spot at the 60-seater space, we checked out the menu that featured smoothies, chia seed puddings, smoothie bowls, overnight oats and cold pressed juices with vegan options.

We started the meal with a Jackfruit Smoothie Bowl served in a coconut shell bowl topped generously with coconut shavings, chia seeds, assorted dry fruit and a drizzle of honey. Made with a base of fresh bananas, jackfruit and coconut milk, the smoothie served chilled was the perfect antidote to warm weather. Blended to keep bits of frozen fruit intact, the smoothie had a melange of textures in each and every bite.

Dragonfruit Smoothie Bowl

We also sampled the Dragonfruit Smoothie Bowl, made with a similar base with the addition of dragon fruit, rendering the smoothie a stunning pink tint. The smoothies also come with the option of adding a scoop of protein.

Jackfruit Smoothie Bowl

From the selection of cold pressed juices, we got to try the Iron Human — a blend of spinach, apples, carrot and lemon. A distinctive green hue from the spinach and a combination of lemon and apples kept the flavour profile interesting. Beautiful You — a pomegranate and apple based cold pressed juice had the right balance of tart and sweetness. “We offer highly nutritious, fast, yet healthy food options at our space that’s ideal for working through the day, and is open 24X7 too,” says Dilip Allamsetty, founder of Breakfast in a Bottle. The space also hosts events for up to a 100 guests.

From their range of overnight oats or ONO, we’d highly recommend the chocolate variant that comes with rolled oats, chia seeds soaked overnight in coconut milk and cocoa, topped with a huge serving of chocolate granola and assorted nuts.

Rs 800 for two.

At Madhapur