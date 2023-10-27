Zila presents classic Indian dishes with an innovative twist and layered techniques

Elegant and warm interiors greeted us as we walked into Zila, the new progressive Indian restaurant in Madhapur Hyderabad at District 150.

First, a portion of the Firangi Chakna with crunchy sweet potato chips, clotted sour cream, togarashi, and an Eastern Railway-style Ghugni Hummus was served. The chip-and-dip combo worked spectacularly, segueing into an insightful conversation about progressive Indian cuisine.

Next, it was time for a platter of Kulcha made of brie and bird’s eye chilli. The Kulcha was topped with a Gujarati chunda made of raw mango and cranberry. Freshness from the arugula and depth of flavours from the brie and chunda made the delightfully crunchy dish stand out.

We also tried the Tacos, made from pulled jackfruit and served atop Malabari Parottas. A burst of robust flavors and an aftertaste from the parotta made the tacos a hit at the table. “We offer contemporary gastronomy fusing Indian flavors with global cooking techniques to bring Indian cuisine to the global platform,” says Avisek Biswas, executive chef at Zila.

Soon, it was time for mains and a bowl of Prawn Malai Curry was served alongside Ghee Bhat made from Govindo Bhog short grain rice. Made with a coconut based gravy in Bengali garam masalas along with rice mixed with jharna ghee rendering a mild burnt taste, the combination spelt sheer nostalgic comfort with every morsel. In line with the nostalgic eats, we were served an Anglo-Indian Dak Bungalow Chicken Roast with edamame pilaf, roasted baby potatoes and a soft boiled egg on the side. The sweet, mildly spiced gravy paired well with the pilaf, with juicy chicken adding further to the dish.

Before we knew, it was time for dessert and a portion of Saffron Pistachio Tres Leches was brought in. Served with mascarpone and home-made gulkand, the spongy cake marked a delectable end to our meal at Zila.

Rs 2,300 for two.

At Madhapur.