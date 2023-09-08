Shaso Food Fusion serves authentic grilled delicacies and North Indian treats

Kebabs and other grilled delicacies have occupied a special place in the hearts of Indians. Their strong flavour profile, smoky aroma and succulent textures can make us drool. Well, not just grilled treats, North Indian cuisine overall stands out as a beacon of culinary excellence. Be it meat or vegetables, the exquisite curries accompanied by a variety of flatbreads are nothing short of irresistible. If you are someone who enjoys such delicacies, don’t forget to visit Shaso Food Fusion at Masab Tank.

Owned by a passionate woman doctorpreneur, Dr Shaimaa Soherwardi, the outlet offers a wide range of grilled food items. From the savoury allure of kebabs and grilled meats to the rich variations of Mughlai Indian delicacies, the restaurant promises a good gastronomic adventure. Adding to the diversity, it also pays homage to the flavours of the South through some popular meat dishes.

Kakori kebabs

We visited the eatery and started our food journey with tantalising kebabs. We called for authentic Fried Chicken Tikka Bangalorean style. What came next is a gem hailing from the streets of old Delhi. Any guesses? Yes, we are talking about Kakori Kebabs. This Mughlai delight prepared with minced mutton melted in our mouths right from the first bite. We moved on to try out an epic food combination — Mutton Nihari with Roghni Naan. Mutton Nihari boasts tender mutton pieces that have been slow-cooked to perfection. We combined it with softer and thicker Roghni Naan, a Pakistani-style flatbread. The pleasant interplay of tastes and textures impressed our tastebuds.

Fried Chicken Bangalorean-style

Later, we decided to gorge on Mutton Biryani. Cooked in traditional dum-style technique, the dish was an epitome of Indian culinary excellence. Dr Shaimaa says, “My husband and I own a hospital, where he dedicates his expertise to medical practice and I take charge of the management. The inspiration behind embarking on this culinary venture stems from my deep-rooted affection for food. However, we were motivated by a heartfelt desire to create a welcoming haven where the family members of our patients could find solace and nourishment. It’s our way of extending care beyond medicine and into the realm of culinary comfort.”

