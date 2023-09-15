Review: Fat Tiger's new menu offers boba bliss, Asian dishes and many fingerlicious foods for a snack attack!

In the heart of Hyderabad’s bustling Begumpet, this weekend, our gastronomic adventure led us to Fat Tiger. Nestled among a lineup of food havens, this eatery is renowned for its nosh-up offerings ranging from Asian indulgences and continental classics to decadent milkshakes and tantalising coolers. On a rainy day, our senses were lured to check out their new menu offering highlights like Crispy Sides, Keema Wrap, Crispy Chicken Burger, Cheesy Chicken Pizza and Boba tea to name a few.

Fat Tiger Butter Chicken Momos

As we entered the cozy establishment, a platter graced our table, ador ned with Crispy Chicken Stripes and a generous serving of French Fries. The golden, deep-fried treasures boasted a satisfying crunch that yielded to reveal tender, succulent meat within, embellished by a delicate drizzle of creamy mayonnaise. A fitting prelude to the delights that awaited us!

Spicy Chicken Pan Fried Momos

Next up was the towering Tiger Big Fat Chicken Burger, a moniker as grand as its flavours. With a duo of patties, one a delectable keema creation and the other a juicy chicken delight, this burger was a symphony of umami. Crisp lettuce added freshness and juiciness to every bite, while a melange of sauces played harmoniously on our palates. We couldn’t resist the allure of their hot-selling Butter Chicken Italian Momos, a newcomer to the menu. These buttery parcels of joy bathed in cream and were adorned with seasonings. Creaminess took center stage, captivating our senses with every luscious bite.

Tiger Big Fat Chicken Burger

While we had been swept away by the Pan-Asian plates, the grand finale arrived in the form of the Keema Wrap. Spiced ground meat mingled with the crisp freshness of cilantro, diced tomatoes, onions, and an array of flavourful sauces created a zesty mixture cocooned in a tortilla. It offered a heavenly union of creaminess and spice.

Keema Wrap

And as we relished in the ecstasy of flavours, there remained a corner of our hearts reserved for boba bliss. Bubble tea, an unassuming delight from Taiwan, had made its presence known in India’s culinary scene with its sensational Tapioca marbels. Our chosen elixir, the Créme Brûlée Boba Coffee, was a fitting way to indulge in the drink’s flavours.

Boba tea flavours

Creamy custard-like sweetness intermingled with the rich embrace of coffee and caramelised sugar and a cascade of slightly chewy boba pearls was an energising boost. We also sipped into the siren call of the Strawberry and Mint Boba Tea. The refreshing drink delivered decadent fruit-cream punch and served as a veritable piéce de résistance for boba enthusiasts.

Rs. 800 for two. At Begumpet.

