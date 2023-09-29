Sorin launches new European and Pan-Asian dishes with special beverages

We arrived at Sorin Bistro on a particularly balmy evening to try out their new menu. Taking a seat at the outdoor section filled with dense shrubbery, we settled in as birds chirped gleefully. First, we were served an assortment of Dim Sum — Prawn Har Gao, Spicy Chicken and Celery Dumplings and Vegetable Chilli Basil Dumplings of which the Spicy Chicken Dumplings stood out with an incredible burst of flavours. Within minutes, a portion of the Tangra Chilli Prawns made with deep fried butterfly prawns was brought in. Tossed in soy chilli and bell peppers, the sweet-spicy combination made the crispy appetiser more enjoyable. After a momentary break, we were served the Quesadillas with a creamy, flavour filled cow boy stuffing served alongside guacamole, sour cream and fresh salsa. The Mezze Platter was just as colourful, with an assortment of fresh vegetable sticks, grilled lamb skewers, falafel, lavash, pita, hummus, beetroot hummus and tzatziki.

Mezze Platter with Lamb Skewers

Cowboy Quesadillas

The lamb skewers were a lovely addition to the Mediterranean platter with each condiment made to perfection. We nibbled on the crunchy lavash alongside a warm mug of decadent yet light hot chocolate served with a toasted marshmallow. An assortment of Sushi arrived right at sunset. The Asparagus Makizushi made with Tanuki fried asparagus, cream cheese and Japanese mayonnaise stood out among other variants, packed with umami flavours in every crunchy bite. From the Indian mains, we tried the Butter Chicken with Jeera Rice Bowl which remained a favourite at the table. “We have localised the Butter Chicken to have more spice, making it ideal for the local palate,” says executive chef at Sorin, Harish Kumar. We cooled down the spice with a Bourbon Millkshake, made with the much loved Bourbon cookies. Dessert was light, with a portion of Carrot Cake that had just the right amount of sweetness, garnished with an adorable carrot figurine.

Rs 3,800 for two. At Rai Durg.