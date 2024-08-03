Mangaluru delights

As the aromas of spices lingered in the air and beautifully decorated stalls surrounded us, we were immediately transported to the coastal region of Karnataka. Golconda Pavilion at ITC Kohenur recently played host to a spectacular Mangaluru Oota food festival. The event was a celebration of Mangaluru cuisine, with heirloom recipes meticulously curated from Tulunadu’s diverse culinary heritage.

Mangaluru’s culinary landscape is characterised by its use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients, particularly seafood, coconut and a variety of spices. The cuisine is a harmonious mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, with a pronounced emphasis on seafood due to the city’s proximity to the Arabian Sea. Key elements include coconut milk, tamarind, curry leaves, and an array of spices that lend a distinct flavour to the dishes.

Mangaluru cuisine extensively uses fresh coconut in various forms, including grated, desiccated and coconut milk. Tamarind is another key ingredient, adding a tangy note to many dishes. The use of curry leaves, mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds in tempering is common, imparting a distinct aroma and flavour to the dishes.

The cooking techniques in Mangaluru cuisine are influenced by traditional methods, such as slow cooking and the use of earthen pots, which enhance the flavours of the dishes. The combination of roasting spices and grinding them to make fresh masalas (spice blends) is a hallmark of Mangaluru cooking.