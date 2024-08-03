Mangaluru delights

As the aromas of spices lingered in the air and beautifully decorated stalls surrounded us, we were immediately transported to the coastal region of Karnataka. Golconda Pavilion at ITC Kohenur recently played host to a spectacular Mangaluru Oota food festival. The event was a celebration of Mangaluru cuisine, with heirloom recipes meticulously curated from Tulunadu’s diverse culinary heritage.
Mangaluru’s culinary landscape is characterised by its use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients, particularly seafood, coconut and a variety of spices. The cuisine is a harmonious mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, with a pronounced emphasis on seafood due to the city’s proximity to the Arabian Sea. Key elements include coconut milk, tamarind, curry leaves, and an array of spices that lend a distinct flavour to the dishes.
Mangaluru cuisine extensively uses fresh coconut in various forms, including grated, desiccated and coconut milk. Tamarind is another key ingredient, adding a tangy note to many dishes. The use of curry leaves, mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds in tempering is common, imparting a distinct aroma and flavour to the dishes.
The cooking techniques in Mangaluru cuisine are influenced by traditional methods, such as slow cooking and the use of earthen pots, which enhance the flavours of the dishes. The combination of roasting spices and grinding them to make fresh masalas (spice blends) is a hallmark of Mangaluru cooking.
We indulged in a delectable spread that showcased indigenous ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Each dish was a tribute to the region’s cultural tapestry, offering a symphony of flavours that blend seamlessly on your plate. We savoured iconic dishes such as Kodigge Idli wrapped in jackfruit leaves, Kodi Sukka paired with Neer Dosa, Goli Bhajji, Meen Pulimunchi, Korri Gassi with Korri Roti and the irresistible Gadbadd dessert. Each dish was crafted with meticulous attention to detail, offering a tasteof Mangaluru culturewith every bite.
We started off with Goli Bhajji, deep-fried fritters made from a batter of maida (refined flour), yoghurt and spices. These golden-brown, crispy snacks were served with coconut chutney. Then we had Neer Dosa, meaning ‘water dosa,’ a thin, lacy crepe made from a batter of soaked rice and water. Unlike traditional dosa, Neer Dosa does not require fermentation, making it quick and easy to prepare. It was a crowd favourite.
Kori Rotti is a quintessential Mangaluru dish that combines crispy rice wafers (rotti) with a spicy chicken curry (kori). The curry, made with coconut milk and a blend of spices, is poured over the rotti, which soaks up the flavourful gravy, creating a delightful fusion of textures and tastes. The interesting dessert, Gadbadd, was a perfect fusion made with different ice cream flavours and dry fruits.
The festival was a celebration of the rich culinary heritage of Mangaluru, offering a sensory journey through its diverse and flavourful dishes. It not only provided a platform for showcasing Mangaluru cuisine but also fostered cultural exchange and appreciation.