A delightful café experience at this new spot in Hyderabad is all set to steal your heart

There's an inexplicable joy in chic, sophisticated cafés — the kind that invite you to unwind with your favourite brew, indulge in sumptuous coffee, and savour delightful food. Tucked inside the iconic Nappa Dori store, Café Dori offers a unique space where artistry meets indulgence. The store is a treasure trove of handcrafted leather goods (bags), bespoke travel accessories, elegant home accents, and more. Adding to its charm is a quaint café, perfect for a fun outing with friends or a leisurely coffee break. The eatery offers visitors with a curated Pan-European menu featuring some lip-smacking Italian picks, artisanal coffee, decadent desserts and more. We visited the eatery to indulge in the flavourful experience.
The café embraces a minimalist aesthetic, with understated yet elegant design elements that create a tranquil ambience. Small but comfortable chairs and tables are thoughtfully placed both indoors and outdoors, offering visitors a space to relax and eat. What truly sets this place apart is its striking glass partition. We loved the way the abundance of sunlight floods in. The natural light enhances every detail, casting a warm glow that makes everything — from the food to the surroundings — appear irresistibly picturesque.
The menu has some appetising choices, from a variety of beverages to buttery croffles, indulgent egg dishes, hearty all-day breakfast plates, and decadent desserts. We began with the comforting Dori hot chocolate, a delicious choice, especially in the chilly weather. Unable to resist croffles, we indulged in a sumptuous Nutella ganache topped with brûléed banana and paired with chocolate sea salt caramel ice cream. For the uninitiated, a croffle is a heavenly blend of croissant and waffle. For this, a croissant is toasted to perfection in a waffle iron. Next, we explored the Flatbreads section and savoured the Za’atar chicken, a pizza layered with tangy sauce, juicy chicken chunks, and gooey cheese. Unlike other pizzas that tend to dry out in the taste, this one retained its moist, flavourful charm till the very last bite. Our culinary journey continued with the Linguine Puttanesca, a vibrant vegetarian rendition brimming with a medley of fresh vegetables. The perfectly cooked spaghetti swirled in a rich, flavourful sauce, was as visually stunning as it was delicious. Each bite was a burst of colour and taste, leaving us utterly enchanted.
Amidst all this, we ensured sipping on Cappuccino — a warm, frothy delight served in a cup. For dessert, we opted for the indulgent Sticky date pudding — a heavenly sweet treat with a soft, moist sponge cake drenched in a rich toffee sauce, its deep caramelised taste adding a luxurious touch. The pudding was perfectly paired with a scoop of Vanilla toffee almond ice cream. We wrapped up our visit with a refreshing Iced latte, a perfect end to a memorable experience. This destination effortlessly blends shopping and culinary pleasure, making it an experience to cherish.
Rs 1,000 upwards per head.
At Financial District.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi