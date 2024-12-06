A delightful café experience at this new spot in Hyderabad is all set to steal your heart

There's an inexplicable joy in chic, sophisticated cafés — the kind that invite you to unwind with your favourite brew, indulge in sumptuous coffee, and savour delightful food. Tucked inside the iconic Nappa Dori store, Café Dori offers a unique space where artistry meets indulgence. The store is a treasure trove of handcrafted leather goods (bags), bespoke travel accessories, elegant home accents, and more. Adding to its charm is a quaint café, perfect for a fun outing with friends or a leisurely coffee break. The eatery offers visitors with a curated Pan-European menu featuring some lip-smacking Italian picks, artisanal coffee, decadent desserts and more. We visited the eatery to indulge in the flavourful experience.

The café embraces a minimalist aesthetic, with understated yet elegant design elements that create a tranquil ambience. Small but comfortable chairs and tables are thoughtfully placed both indoors and outdoors, offering visitors a space to relax and eat. What truly sets this place apart is its striking glass partition. We loved the way the abundance of sunlight floods in. The natural light enhances every detail, casting a warm glow that makes everything — from the food to the surroundings — appear irresistibly picturesque.