An exhaustive coffee menu, rice bowls and more — this lively café in Hyderabad has it all

You're in the middle of a busy day with a host of errands to run across the city. Between meetings or appointments, you can’t seem to catch a break, but decide to stop by at a neighbourhood café for a quick cuppa. The dose of coffee, a lively ambience and upbeat music is all you need to rejuvenate before going on with the rest of your day. We checked out one such café in town in Madhapur this week.

Walking in, Tan Coffee transported us to an earthy space, done up in neutrals, husk covered canopies, lively outdoor seating section and a wall mural that caught our eye instantly. The space is divided into various sections, giving every table access to an interesting design element. Upstairs, the vibe is quaint, allowing for work calls or long uninterrupted dates. We seated ourselves at a cosy corner in the indoor space, complete with board games, a coffee station and a dessert counter.

The coffee menu at Tan Coffee is exhaustive, featuring a host of manual brews, frappés and more aside from an equally large hot chocolate and tea menu. We called for the Pistachio cappuccino first, topped with finely chopped slivers of pistachio, served in an earthy mug matching the interiors. The flavour profile was interesting, nearly reminding us of pistachio based Indian desserts. The French vanilla latte was comfor ting, and the perfect choice for this season. We called for the Mezze platter, and in came a three tiered cake stand filled with grilled chicken, pita bread, lavash, sautéed veggies alongside generous portions of six gourmet dips. The portion size was ideal for up to three diners, and could easily be the only dish to order if you’re in the mood for light snacking. From the selection of toasts, we called for the Green velvet crunch toast — an avocado based toast topped with mixed berries, sliced dry fruit served alongside honey. The avocado mix had a blend of spices that made the sweet-savoury flavours interesting.

If you’ve stepped in hungry, we’d recommend the Ema datshi rice bowl, a comforting Bhutanese sauce with cheese and green chillies, served with flavoured rice, grilled veggies, fresh lettuce and sour cream on the side. The dish was incredibly flavourful, don’t forget biting into a chilli for an added spice kick.

While the space offers a selection of desserts, we’d recommend trying the Vietnamese tiramisu whipped latte instead. Coffee served thick on ice and milk, the beverage was every bit decadent and rich. We’d also suggest trying the Triple chocolate cookie to go with your coffees here.

RS 900 for two. At Madhapur.