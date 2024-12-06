This vintage-style eatery in Hyderabad has a new combo menu you can’t miss

Hitting the city with nostalgia, Peanuts Bar offers a space to rewind and relax while savouring flavours that bring the past to life. This week, we visited this charming spot to try their newly launched combo menu, which invites you to mix, match, and create food duos of your own.

We were welcomed by the bar’s distinctive décor that captures the essence of vintage Mumbai, evoking memories of the bustling street culture and old-school cafés of the 80s and 90s. Designed to serve as both a relaxing retreat for the corporate crowd and a vibrant social hub, the bar features classic lighting fixtures and nostalgic memorabilia, including vintage posters adorning the walls. The warm and inviting ambiance truly sets the tone for a delightful experience.

We began our meal with their Grilled chicken with peri peri sauce, paired with creamy mashed potatoes. From the first bite, it was clear they had perfected the peri peri sauce; its spicy tanginess beautifully complemented the sweet, velvety mash. Served atop this bed of goodness, the grilled chicken made for a wholesome dish that hit all the right spots. Next, we tried the Fettuccine in creamy pesto sauce with corn—a must-try for pasta lovers. The fettuccine was perfectly cooked to a chewy texture and coated in a thick, luscious sauce. While the pesto flavour was subtle, the sauce carried rich notes of cheese and cream, perfectly balanced by bursts of freshness from the cherry tomatoes, corn, and olives.