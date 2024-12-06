Savour Andhra, Telangana and Hyderabadi delicacies at this old-school restaurant

Imagine going back in time to experience what life had in store a few decades or even centuries ago. From the music to the architecture, every era holds a certain amount of charm in the way things operated. This week, we stepped into an eatery in town that took us back in time, sans any time machine. Cava — Kebabs & Curries is located at Country Club, a landmark diners are familiar with, in Begumpet.

We walked into the cosy space done up with vintage chandeliers, wall fans and mid century modern furniture, a haven away from the chilly winter. The quaint ambience complete with high ceilings, and cosy diner-style seating put us in a relaxed mood.

Perusing through the menu, we found a host of regional favourites, from the prawn dishes of Andhra Pradesh, to the payas and marags of Hyderabad. We called for the paya served with buttered pav on the side. While the broth was slightly over salted, the succulent, and generous portion of meat made up for it. We tried the Murgh tikka from the appetisers. A classic dish served alongside coriander chutney, the meat was juicy, with the right balance of flavours. Seafood aficionados must try the Royyala iguru, a prawn stir-fry tossed in a host of spices, topped with zesty lemon, coriander and slices of red onion.

The menu also consisted of Indian-Chinese dishes, which we decided to skip and head straight to the Mutton fry biryani, which we were recommended as a must-try at Cava. Within a few minutes, the aromas of freshly plated biryani wafted towards us. Unlike the dum-style biryani, the meat and rice were cooked separately. However, the rice was incredibly flavourful, only made better by the succulent pieces of meat covered in a rich spice mix.

We relished some classic old-school desserts, starting with the Caramel custard to the Gulab jamun. We picked the Gulab jamun, a dessert one can’t go wrong with especially in the winters. `

INR 1,250 for two. At Begumpet.