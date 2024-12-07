Wonders of Himachal

In a world where fusion and experimentation often dominate culinary landscapes, Golconda Pavilion at ITC Kohenur has taken us to the heart of authentic Himachali cuisine. Though held for a limited time, the food festival pop-up 'Heritage Flavours of Himachal' transported us to the breath-taking landscapes of Himachal Pradesh. Specially curated by Chef Nitika Kuthiala, the talented visiting chef, the menu highlights the hidden gems of the region’s heritage.

We started our journey with Aaru ka Sharbat. Who knew plum sharbat with chia seeds would taste so heavenly? From the starters menu we ate Nutri Kulcha; the spicy nutri chunks served with kulcha made us want more. Next it was time for Aloo Chaat served with Anardana Chutney made with dried pomegranate seeds. The Macchi Ka Pakora paired with a refreshing Mooli salad, made with grated radish, salt, carom seeds, and lemon, brought forth the simplicity and elegance of Himachali cuisine.

From the main course, we began with Himalayan Chicken Pulao, Badi wale Chawal and Khatta Meat. Both the rice dishes went well with the soft mutton cooked in unique local spices. Continuing our tryst with simple yet delicious food, we tasted Pahadi Chicken, a flavourful slow-cooked spicy and tangy chicken curry with some Missi Roti. Vegeterians had Paneer Makhana, Vegetable Kadi, Rali Mili Dal and Besan Ka Sudka to choose from.

But the crowd-pleaser dish was Siddu Roti — steamed wheat buns filled with poppy seeds and nuts, served with loads of ghee. The dish showcased the art of Himachali steamed delicacies.

We wrapped up our meal with desserts Posto Halwa and Budane ka Meetha. Both the local sweet delicacies from the valleys of Himachal, though with contrasting textures and flavours, were just delicious.

Every dish told us a story of Himachal’s vibrant culture, with ingredients and techniques unique to the region’s terrain and climate. Whether you were a foodie or a culture enthusiast, the Himachali Food Festival was an unforgettable journey to the heart of the Himalayas.

— Story by Reshmi Chakravorty