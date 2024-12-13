This Hyderabad café’s revamped menu aims to deliver a flavourful and seasonal experience

Hyderabad is home to a thriving food industry, and one eatery that has successfully carved out its niche is Big Star Café. This week, we enjoyed visiting them to explore their new and revamped menu, which offers a delightful blend of flavours and diverse options to cater to everyone’s taste. The ambience exudes modern minimalism, characterised by soothing grey tones that create a calming atmosphere. The space is designed to make the most of natural light and offers indoor and outdoor seating, providing a welcoming environment for all visitors.

Our meal began with the White pizza, topped generously with tender chicken and earthy mushrooms. The crust was thin and slightly chewy, allowing the toppings to shine without overwhelming the palate. The bechamel sauce served as a rich base, enhancing the flavours of the grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms.

We also tried their Sourdough toastie with balsamic cherry tomatoes and bocconcini cheese. One of the new dishes to look out for is undoubtedly the Chicken smashed burger. This dish featured a double juicy chicken patty served on a soft bun with fresh lettuce and tomato. While the burger was well-balanced, it was hard to manage due to its size, which led to a messy yet fun experience of calculating the best game plan.