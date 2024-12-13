This Hyderabad café’s revamped menu aims to deliver a flavourful and seasonal experience

Hyderabad is home to a thriving food industry, and one eatery that has successfully carved out its niche is Big Star Café. This week, we enjoyed visiting them to explore their new and revamped menu, which offers a delightful blend of flavours and diverse options to cater to everyone’s taste. The ambience exudes modern minimalism, characterised by soothing grey tones that create a calming atmosphere. The space is designed to make the most of natural light and offers indoor and outdoor seating, providing a welcoming environment for all visitors.
Our meal began with the White pizza, topped generously with tender chicken and earthy mushrooms. The crust was thin and slightly chewy, allowing the toppings to shine without overwhelming the palate. The bechamel sauce served as a rich base, enhancing the flavours of the grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms.
We also tried their Sourdough toastie with balsamic cherry tomatoes and bocconcini cheese. One of the new dishes to look out for is undoubtedly the Chicken smashed burger. This dish featured a double juicy chicken patty served on a soft bun with fresh lettuce and tomato. While the burger was well-balanced, it was hard to manage due to its size, which led to a messy yet fun experience of calculating the best game plan.
For dessert, we opted for the Strawberry trifle, which was an absolute treat. Layered with fluffy sponge cake, luscious custard, and fresh strawberries, this dessert was visually appealing and delicious. The combination of textures — from the creamy custard to the light sponge — created an indulgent experience that felt refreshing rather than heavy. Finally, we couldn’t resist trying the Strawberry affogato. The contrast of temperatures created an exciting flavour profile; the sweetness of the vanilla ice cream and fresh strawberries mingled beautifully with the bitterness of the coffee. It was both invigorating and soothing — a perfect finish to our experience.
The café’s inviting atmosphere combined with its commitment to quality makes it an ideal spot for anyone looking to enjoy a comfortable café experience in the city. Whether you’re in for brunch or dinner, you’re sure to leave satisfied.
INR 800 for two. At Financial District.