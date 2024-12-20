Spot iconic monuments while enjoying cocktails, soaking in stunning views at this rooftop bar and kitchen in Hyderabad

We paired our drinks with a host of appetisers, starting with the Saigon prawns, tossed in a deliciously creamy sauce with deep coconut flavours amongst other spices. We licked the plate clean, before digging into some freshly steamed dim sums. The rooftop space serves a host of Rajasthani dishes, including chaats and curries.

We tried the Ghevar avocado chaat, served on a honey-comb textured deep fried disc made of chickpea flour, topped with avocado, yoghurt and a host of chutneys and spices. Of the Mediterranean dishes on the menu, the Chicken shish taouk served on pita bread was quite enjoyable. For our vegetarian friends, the options are exhaustive, starting with dishes like Vietnamese parcels, hot dim sum to grilled delights.

If we had to pick, we’d choose the Afghani malai paneer tikka, marinated in a host of spices, grilled to perfection. We noted that any of the tandoor options would be perfect for wintery dinners. As the sun set nimbly and the nearly full moon rose in the sky, we huddled together over the table to get started with the mains, owing to the chill in the air. Soon, two bowl-fulls of soup were brought in, and we dug in immediately. The Hot & sour soup complete with egg and bites of meat was wholesome, piping hot and packed with flavours. For those who like their soups with a leaner broth, we’d recommend the Lemon coriander soup.