This restaurant in Hyderabad brings the comfort of authentic Turkish and Lebanese flavours
Middle eastern food is often regarded as comfort food by many and bringing that sense of solace to the table is Seasons Xprs, a Middle Eastern restaurant. Tucked into a corner of HITEC City, this intimate space features a handful of tables and an open kitchen with a live counter. The restaurant embraces a minimalistic ambiance, letting its food take center stage.
Our culinary journey began with the Mezze platter, a medley of classic Middle Eastern starters. The Hummus, a creamy blend of chickpeas and tahini, impressed us with its rich texture and nutty flavour. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, it paired wonderfully with warm, soft Turkish bread, making for a simple yet indulgent bite. Another standout was the Mutabal, a smoky and tangy dip made from roasted eggplant, tahini, and lemon juice. Its layered flavours and creamy consistency offered a refreshing yet satisfying start to the meal.
The Falafel provided a delightful contrast in texture — crispy on the outside, tender and herbaceous on the inside. These golden chickpea fritters, infused with fresh herbs and spices, are a vegetarian favourite for a good reason. Adding a burst of freshness to the platter was the Fatoush salad, a vibrant mix of crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh herbs, and toasted pita croutons. Tossed in a tangy Turkish dressing, the salad acted as a refreshing palate cleanser.
Moving on to heartier dishes, the Tantuni roll stood out for its bold flavours and balance of textures. Filled with tender chicken, tangy Turkish sauce, and fresh onions, it delivered a satisfying mix of spice, zest, and freshness. From the mains, the Lebanese grilled chicken stole the spotlight. Marinated to perfection, the succulent chicken was infused with rich, tangy notes. Paired with soft, buttery rumali rotis, it created a delightful contrast in textures. Despite the generous portion, the dish left us craving more.
For meat lovers, the Istanbul kebab was an indulgent treat. Smoky, spiced meat skewers were wrapped in Turkish bread with cheese and tomato sauce, creating a hearty and comforting dish. The Chicken shawarma and Turkish kebab platters also showcased the essence of Middle Eastern cuisine with their bold, smoky flavours and impeccable seasoning. The grand finale was Turkish coffee, a strong and aromatic brew that provided the perfect conclusion to our meal. Seasons Xprs ensured every dish, from creamy dips to hearty wraps, offered an unforgettable journey through Middle Eastern flavours.
Rs 600 for two. At HITEC City.