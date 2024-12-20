This restaurant in Hyderabad brings the comfort of authentic Turkish and Lebanese flavours

Middle eastern food is often regarded as comfort food by many and bringing that sense of solace to the table is Seasons Xprs, a Middle Eastern restaurant. Tucked into a corner of HITEC City, this intimate space features a handful of tables and an open kitchen with a live counter. The restaurant embraces a minimalistic ambiance, letting its food take center stage.

Our culinary journey began with the Mezze platter, a medley of classic Middle Eastern starters. The Hummus, a creamy blend of chickpeas and tahini, impressed us with its rich texture and nutty flavour. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, it paired wonderfully with warm, soft Turkish bread, making for a simple yet indulgent bite. Another standout was the Mutabal, a smoky and tangy dip made from roasted eggplant, tahini, and lemon juice. Its layered flavours and creamy consistency offered a refreshing yet satisfying start to the meal.

The Falafel provided a delightful contrast in texture — crispy on the outside, tender and herbaceous on the inside. These golden chickpea fritters, infused with fresh herbs and spices, are a vegetarian favourite for a good reason. Adding a burst of freshness to the platter was the Fatoush salad, a vibrant mix of crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh herbs, and toasted pita croutons. Tossed in a tangy Turkish dressing, the salad acted as a refreshing palate cleanser.