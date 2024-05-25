Indulge in culinary joy at this café, offering tantalising bagels, burgers, coffee and desserts

In a city overflowing with cafés, where each strives to offer top-notch fare, the emergence of venues specialising in exotic delicacies from afar is a welcome sight. Newly opened, Bagel Kraft shines as a beacon of authenticity and innovation.

True to its name, the café invites foodies to savour the essence of an American breakfast classic, the bagel. Unlike ordinary bread or burgers, this one boasts a unique texture — an enticing blend of a crisp outer shell yielding to a delightfully chewy centre — crafted through meticulous preparation.

The establishment recognised a gap in the market for authentic bagels and seized the opportunity to introduce this delicacy to Hyderabadis.