Indulge in culinary joy at this café, offering tantalising bagels, burgers, coffee and desserts

In a city overflowing with cafés, where each strives to offer top-notch fare, the emergence of venues specialising in exotic delicacies from afar is a welcome sight. Newly opened, Bagel Kraft shines as a beacon of authenticity and innovation.
True to its name, the café invites foodies to savour the essence of an American breakfast classic, the bagel. Unlike ordinary bread or burgers, this one boasts a unique texture — an enticing blend of a crisp outer shell yielding to a delightfully chewy centre — crafted through meticulous preparation.
The establishment recognised a gap in the market for authentic bagels and seized the opportunity to introduce this delicacy to Hyderabadis.
A former bungalow transformed into a charming café, the place offers a beautiful and cosy space. Inside, grand glass shelves reminiscent of quintessential bakeries, display an array of freshly baked treats, complemented by comfortable sofas and chairs.
Outside, the ambience is equally enchanting, with lush green plants lending a refreshing atmosphere. The addition of bamboo curtains and light lamps with intricate cane work imbues the space with a natural and traditional touch.
We indulged in a refreshing harvest delight salad, a perfect antidote to the hot weather and a healthy start to our meal.
Packed with the goodness of fresh seasonal vegetables, including chopped beetroot, citrus fruits like orange wedges, and a variety of greens, it tantalised our taste buds with its delicious flavours.
Following that, we had the creamy chicken croissant while sipping on a wonderful hot brew, caramel latte. Tender chicken nestled flawlessly within the flaky croissant, delivering a creamy and mouthwatering sensation that was simply irresistible.
Now, came the showstopper — the star delicacy of the café — the Egg and chicken salami bagelwich. This delightful fusion of a bagel and a sandwich showcased a sumptuous combination of chicken salami a n d a perfectly cooked egg, stuffed between two halves of a bagel.
Whether for breakfast or brunch, biting into this delicacy was truly an amazing experience. Later, we gorged on a drool-worthy crunchy chicken burger, featuring an appetising chicken patty nestled amidst fresh greens.
Alongside, we sampled the veg burger, boasting an aloo (potato) patty that evoked nostalgia and served as a comforting reminder of home. We rounded off the meal with the viral Matilda cake.
It’s reminiscent of the trend seen all over social media, featuring massive layers of chocolate sponge cake with decadent chocolate ganache in between — an absolute delight!
Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. At Jubilee Hills.