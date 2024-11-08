This newly opened club and lounge in Hyderabad guarantees a perfect escape with tropical vibes, delectable food and refreshing drinks

We’ve all dreamed of that perfect tropical escape with friends — chill vibes, mouth-watering food, refreshing mocktails, and unforgettable moments. If your Goa plans haven’t quite come together, here’s some exciting news. Ta’Qila the Club & Lounge offers a taste of paradise. With its rooftop charm and vibrant club scene, this spot brings the spirit of Goa right to you, blending lively energy with a unique ambience.
As we entered, the club area greeted us with a cosy, inviting ambience. Dim lighting and a range of comfortable seating created an atmosphere of understated elegance — ideal for an evening that flows effortlessly from relaxed to lively. But the true allure lies on the rooftop — a serene escape that sweeps you straight to a beachside paradise.
Here, iconic straw umbrellas cast shade just like on the sand at beaches, while lush greenery surrounds you, bringing tropical charm to every corner. The ambience radiates a sustainable vibe with beautifully crafted wooden lamps that cast a warm glow downward, jute curtains fluttering softly, and charming bamboo shades that add to the rustic ambience. Antique pieces are artfully placed, evoking a free-spirited gypsy journeying along sandy shores.
Their multi-cuisine menu has something for everyone.Our culinary journey began with drool-worthy Mac & cheese fritters — crispy golden bites encased in a crunchy potato chip crust, delivering a delightful Pimiento cheese flavour in every mouthful. Next, we indulged in the tantalising aromas of the tandoor. The Chef ’s special chicken tikka, expertly marinated and perfectly grilled, was bursting with flavours, leaving us craving for more. It was rightly served with onions and mint chutney. The Malai hara phool was a piece of art — tiny broccoli florets coated in a creamy, velvety marinade and roasted to perfection. From the Chinese selection, we couldn’t resist the Tai Pai chicken. This dish brought a much-needed hit of taste with its crispy chicken cubes drenched in a sweet, spicy, and tangy sauce.
From the main course, we were treated to the irresistibly rich Mutton nalli biryani, a preparation of fragrant rice infused with spices and tender Nalli (mutton) pieces. Accompanied by fiery mirchi ka salan and cooling raita, this biryani left us thoroughly content. Next, we savoured a bowl of drool-worthy Alfredo pasta. Perfectly creamy and undeniably comforting, it was an indulgent treat that warmed the soul. While we enjoyed the food, the mocktails elevated our experience to new heights. We were enchanted by Angel’s kiss — an absolute delight — and refreshed by the vibrant Orange basil delight, letting us bask in the tropical paradise around us.
To finish our meal on a sweet note, we indulged in the heavenly Angur gulab jamun with ice cream. This delightful dessert features soft gulab jamun nestled in rich rabri, paired with creamy ice cream and topped with a sprinkling of crushed dry fruits. It was a truly memorable end to our feast.
Rs 1,200 upwards for two. At Bachupally.
