This newly opened club and lounge in Hyderabad guarantees a perfect escape with tropical vibes, delectable food and refreshing drinks

We’ve all dreamed of that perfect tropical escape with friends — chill vibes, mouth-watering food, refreshing mocktails, and unforgettable moments. If your Goa plans haven’t quite come together, here’s some exciting news. Ta’Qila the Club & Lounge offers a taste of paradise. With its rooftop charm and vibrant club scene, this spot brings the spirit of Goa right to you, blending lively energy with a unique ambience.

As we entered, the club area greeted us with a cosy, inviting ambience. Dim lighting and a range of comfortable seating created an atmosphere of understated elegance — ideal for an evening that flows effortlessly from relaxed to lively. But the true allure lies on the rooftop — a serene escape that sweeps you straight to a beachside paradise.

Here, iconic straw umbrellas cast shade just like on the sand at beaches, while lush greenery surrounds you, bringing tropical charm to every corner. The ambience radiates a sustainable vibe with beautifully crafted wooden lamps that cast a warm glow downward, jute curtains fluttering softly, and charming bamboo shades that add to the rustic ambience. Antique pieces are artfully placed, evoking a free-spirited gypsy journeying along sandy shores.