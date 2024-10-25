Eggless cakes and delicious coffee are unmissable at this cosy new cakery in Hyderabad

It nearly the end of a long day, you’ve ticked of f the multiple things on your to-do list. It’s time to head home but the heart wants a little treat for a day well-spent. And while you’re tired, you begrudgingly walk into a cosy neighbourhood café for a quick cuppa before heading home. You walk in, and aromas of coffee welcome you in, nearly making you think “tired, what tired?”

A step into the newly opened Sozo Cakery and Café enveloped us in aromas of coffee the second we stepped in. Baristas were busy fixing everyone’s evening cuppa while we settled in with our eyes fixed on the dessert counter that displayed an attractive mix of freshly baked goods including palmiers, croissants, spiced nuts, cakes and other delicious looking desserts. Wasting no time, we headed to the counter and called for the Vietnamese iced latte and a Honey black coffee from the minimal coffee menu that had an assortment of beverages. Neutral toned seating and interiors, terracotta ceilings, a planter or two in every corner set the tone for our evening. The lighting ensured the place turns into a cosy haven, ideal for solo dates.We learnt that all the cakes and bakes at Sozo are fully eggless, making it ideal for those with certain dietary restrictions.

Soon, our coffees arrived and we paired them with the Mawa cake — a soft, spongy slice of comfort that went supremely well with the Honey black coffee. The Mocha cake had an excellent balance of rich coffee and sweet flavours, which we’d pick for our dessert loving coffee connoisseur friends. The Chocolate hazelnut cake took the prize for us, with its incredibly rich, nutty frosting on apillow soft sponge. The layered flavours only got more interesting over time. Interestingly, all the flavours are available in both single slices and cake formats. The cakery does more than just cakes and bakes—we tried a supremely flaky croissant that would pair well with any of the coffees on the menu.

We also tried the Mozzarella sticks, a great pick for when we need a little cheesy treat. The Avo fries — sliced and deep-fried Avocados were interesting, served with a side of light soy sauce. “

Sozo means creativity in Japanese. All our creations at Sozo are classics with a contemporary touch, exploring a variety of flavour combinations, ” says Prabhjoth Bhargava, co-founder and chef at Sozo. The food menu also had rice bowls, pizzas and pastas. We chose the Tibetan manchuria rice bowl — a rich and filling option which we’d recommend if you’ve stepped in hungry.

Rs 1,500 for two. At Banjara Hills.

Mail ID: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress