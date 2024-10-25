This South Indian restaurant in Hyderabad has launched a new breakfast menu

One of the best things about Indian breakfast is the array of South Indian dishes that grace the table. To experience this, we headed to try the new breakfast menu launched by Aroma of Dakshin in Khajaguda.
The restaurant has a calm and serene atmosphere. To evoke the authentic nature of South India, the walls are adorned with South Indian art, and the ceilings showcase patterns in woodwork. The brass utensils on display along with the rattan chairs add an element of homeliness to the area.
As the sound of temple music filled the air, we ordered our breakfast essentials from their short but neat menu. Soon, we were met with two bowls of freshly made peanut chutney and coconut chutney which highlighted the natural tastes of the main ingredients. The ghee idli was a bit dry on the top, but was soft on the inside and drenched with the rich taste of ghee.
The Ghee podi onion dosa and the Garlic karam dosa arrived with a bucket of chunky sambar. The Ghee podi onion dosa had a raw onion filling in it. While the taste of the onion was very prominent, the podi was on the subtler side. The Garlic karam dosa, on the other hand, had a spicy taste, thanks to dry spices with a garlicky flavour at the end. Both the dosas were accompanied by a tangy sambar. The Poori with aloo sagu came with a semi solid potato sabji with minimal spices. Along with the poori made of wheat, the meal had a rather comforting taste due to the lightness of its flavours.
The final dish of the meal was the Kesari bath because a South Indian meal isn’t complete without it. The dessert, with bite-sized pineapple pieces, was a burst of ghee flavoured fruitiness in our mouths. The grainy and gooey texture of the bath reminded us once again of why we truly loved this dish.
For a wonderful South Indian breakfast experience, don’t forget to visit Aroma of Dakshin, where the rich aromas of traditional spices and flavours will transport you straight to the heart of the South.
Rs 800 for two. At Khajaguda.
(Story by Anshula Dhulekar)