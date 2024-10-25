This South Indian restaurant in Hyderabad has launched a new breakfast menu

One of the best things about Indian breakfast is the array of South Indian dishes that grace the table. To experience this, we headed to try the new breakfast menu launched by Aroma of Dakshin in Khajaguda.

The restaurant has a calm and serene atmosphere. To evoke the authentic nature of South India, the walls are adorned with South Indian art, and the ceilings showcase patterns in woodwork. The brass utensils on display along with the rattan chairs add an element of homeliness to the area.

As the sound of temple music filled the air, we ordered our breakfast essentials from their short but neat menu. Soon, we were met with two bowls of freshly made peanut chutney and coconut chutney which highlighted the natural tastes of the main ingredients. The ghee idli was a bit dry on the top, but was soft on the inside and drenched with the rich taste of ghee.