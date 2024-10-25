Check out this restaurant in Hyderabad which celebrates India’s culinary heritage with vegetarian delights

In the heart of Kacheguda, a culinary paradise awaits those seeking to explore the vibrant world of vegetarian cuisine. Our culinary journey led us to Patangg Vegetarian Delight, a haven that celebrates India’s rich heritage through an array of dishes popular in various regions. Their diverse menu tantalises the palate with North Indian favourites, Burmese specialties, Chinese classics, and even delectable Continental options. And let’s not overlook the enchanting mocktail counter, where refreshing beverages await to delight your senses. We visited this fine-dining restaurant, perfect for creating cherished moments with family and friends, to savour their offerings. With exciting new additions to the menu, there’s even more reason to pay a visit.

After entering, we were enveloped by a kaleidoscope of colours that beautifully reflected India’s vibrant spirit. The façade features an antique door that hints at tradition, inviting us in. Inside, the lively wall art bursts with hues, while splashes of blue and maroon dance across the walls and ceiling. Soft white lights enhance the ambience, and the cane work on the chairs seamlessly balances tradition with sophistication. Patangg, the name symbolises the aspirations and creativity behind vegetarian cuisine, elevating it to new heights with innovative dishes. The thoughtfully designed interiors stimulate the senses, setting the perfect mood for a delightful meal.

We began our culinary adventure with a flavourful Samosa soup, a delightful twist featuring a mini vegetable samosa nestled in a tangy broth enriched with spring vegetables and black peas. The unique pairing was a pleasant surprise that we thoroughly enjoyed. Next, we indulged in the Multani paneer, one of their exciting new additions. This dish showcased grilled sandwiches with a luscious green basil filling, beautifully encased between triangular slices of paneer — simply irresistible! We also explored another intriguing appetiser, Money bags ( Burmese parcel). Shaped like tiny treasure sacks, these delightful morsels were filled with delectable paneer, adding a whimsical touch to our dining experience.